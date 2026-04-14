Next: 2029 WR Jack Koller
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Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Kaneland WR Jack Koller
Name: Jack Koller
Graduation Year: 2029
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
X Account: @Jack_Koller_WR
HUDL Highlights:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring reliability, competitiveness, and coachability. I show up early, know all WR assignments, and execute at full speed. On the field, I’m a vertical threat who can stretch coverage, win contested balls, and block with intent. Off the field, I train hard and consistently, take coaching seriously, and I’m the type of teammate who raises the standard in the room.
What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moment was our rivalry game this season. I had five catches for over 100 yards and three touchdowns. I stayed locked in under pressure and helped my team win in a dominant fashion.
Off-season training group/7on7 program? QB Era, Kofi Hughes WR Training, Acceleration, Midwest Boom 7×7
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is Ja’Kobi Lane from USC. I like how physical he is and how clean and precise his routes are. He plays big, attacks the ball in the air, and isn’t afraid of contact.
Who is your dream school? Northwestern