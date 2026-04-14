Next: 2029 WR Jack Koller

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Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Kaneland WR Jack Koller

Name: Jack Koller

School: Kaneland

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @Jack_Koller_WR

HUDL Highlights:

Jack Koller HUDL Highlights



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My favorite moment was our rivalry game this season. I had five catches for over 100 yards and three touchdowns. I stayed locked in under pressure and helped my team win in a dominant fashion.

Off-season training group/7on7 program? QB Era, Kofi Hughes WR Training, Acceleration, Midwest Boom 7×7

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? No

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? My favorite player is Ja’Kobi Lane from USC. I like how physical he is and how clean and precise his routes are. He plays big, attacks the ball in the air, and isn’t afraid of contact.

Who is your dream school? Northwestern