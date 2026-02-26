Next: 2029 WR Joshua Harris

Enjoy this FREE feature called Next, which takes an early look at top underclassmen names to watch across the State of Illinois. All information for this feature is generated from the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey and all information is submitted by each player. Make sure and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey today.

Today’s Next player? We feature 2029 Huntley WR Joshua Harris

Name: Joshua Harris

School: Huntley

Graduation Year: 2029

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

X Account: @joshwr_14

HUDL Highlights:

Joshua Harris HUDL highlights

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program? I always try to give %100 effort even if the ball isn’t coming my way



What has been your favorite moments so far in your playing career? My one handed catch over my corner and ran it for a touchdown

Off-season training group/7on7 program? Gridiron Godz 7on7



Do you play any other sports? If so which ones? Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level? Only was called up for playoffs but did not get in the game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player? Jeremiah Smith, I like his route running and love how physical and aggressive he is when going to catch the ball

Who is your dream school? Ohio state