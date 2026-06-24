OL Schueneman commits to Lindenwood

Edgy Tim Football
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- HUSKERONLINE FOOTBALL Steven Sipple: Although "de-recruiting" five-star QBs may be passe, Nebraska doesn't have to coddle Trae Taylor
- CYCLONE REPORT McMoore already had Iowa State's offer, then showed up in Ames to justify it
- FOOTBALL Switski pledges to Central Michigan
- BADGER BLITZ FOOTBALL RECRUITING Wisconsin 2028 Mini Board: Quarterback
More Edgy Tim News
FOOTBALL
WR Matykiewicz commits to NIU
CYCLONE REPORT
Two visits in two weeks earn St. Charles North TE Payton Urry his first Power-4 offer
ORANGE AND BLUE NEWS
Commit: Illinois lands 2027 kicker Ulysses Morales after official visit
HAWKEYE REPORT FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Four-star OL Wyatt VanBoening visits Iowa
INSIDE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL RECRUITING