QB Vander Luitgaren commits to Wyoming

Batavia junior quarterback recruit Michael Vander Luitgaren (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) has made his college decision earlier today and has given the University of Wyoming his verbal commitment. Vander Luitgaren breaks down his college decision in this latest breaking recruiting story.

“I really gave some serious thought towards my recruiting and my decision,” Vander Luitgaren said. “Wyoming by far was recruiting me harder than any other school. They made feel wanted and needed in the program so I committed.”

I am proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic football career at the University of Wyoming. I am incredibly grateful to my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have supported me every step of the way. Excited for the challenge at the next level… pic.twitter.com/CbwHQS3kGi — Michael Vander Luitgaren (@mike_vander11) May 17, 2026

Wyoming stood out over others

Vander Luitgaren pointed towards a handful of key factors which led to his commitment.

“Wyoming has a great defense and they are now really focused on improving the offense. They hired a great offensive coordinator in Coach (Christian) Taylor. Coach Taylor will do great things for the Wyoming offense and also feels I’ll be a great fit in that offense. I made a spring visit about a month ago and loved it there. It’s great part of the country and I’m excited to go out West and make my mark.”

He admitted that the overall distance from home was a consideration in his decision making process.

“I definitely gave the distance from home some thought and consideration. Wyoming is just not an easy place to get to for me and my family. I’m set and certain that I’m going to make it work and I just could not pass up the opportunity to come into a great school and program like Wyoming. It’s been a big decision but the chance to earn early playing time is another factor.”

Others schools also in the mix

So who else diod Vander Luitgaren consider before commitment to Wyoming?

“I looked pretty hard at North Dakota State and they took a quarterback commitment over the weekend. I also had Illinois in school last week to watch me throw. They had some interest in me but also said they aren’t in a rush to take a commitment for now. In the end I just did not want to miss out on a great opportunity with Wyoming. I’m thrilled and relieved to have made my decision. Now I want to get a few of my guys here at Batavia to come with me out to Wyoming and start a Batavia pipeline.”

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process?

“I would say just keeping my composure and not getting too involved in other kids recruiting process. I felt like I was a bit under recruited at times. Things really pikced up for sure but it was frustrating at times.”

Michael Vander Luitgaren is verbally committed to Wyoming.