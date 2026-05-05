RB Johnson makes his college decision

Chicago Ill. St. Rita junior running back recruit Brandon Johnson Jr. (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) decided on Monday night to give FCS Lindenwood in Missouri his verbal commitment. Johnson jr. talks about his college decision and wrapping up his recruiting process in this update.

“Lindenwood just always showed me the most love,” Johnson Jr. said. “They have a plan for me and I looked at some other schools and they just don’t compare in my mind.”

Johnson Jr. breaks down his commitment

“Lindenwood just has a ton great things to offer. The coaches from Lindenwood recruited me the hardest from any other school. They really have a great plan for me and they really like me game as well. I’ve been down to Lindenwood twice now and I’m also set to make an official visit on June 19th thru the 21st. They just have a lot of great things going on at Lindenwood. I love the campus along with the coaches and the staff. They have been an FCS school for just a few years and they are already making things happen and playing some great opponents. They play a monster non conference schedule and I’ll get to test myself against some power house programs. Overall it just feels like the right place for me so I committed.”

Looking and comparing other schools

Johnson Jr. looked hard at his overall offer and options before deciding on Lindenwood.

“I looked hard at schools like Toledo, Ohio University as well as Chicago State (FCS). They all are great schools and programs and have some things to offer at each school. The more I looked into those schools the more I found it harder and harder not to commit to Lindenwood. I also did not want to miss out on a great opportunity I have at Lindenwood.”

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process?

“The travel was starting to get to be a pain. I made a lot of visits to schools and at times things can get frustrating with recruiting. Some schools would tell you something then do something different. Or schools would be talking then all of a sudden not return calls and texts. I just kept working hard and focusing on the things I can control. Good things happen when you put the work in.”

So what can the Lindenwood Lion fans expect to see from Brandon Johnson Jr.?

“I’ll bring new life into the football program and also to the school. I play with a ton of energy and positivity every day. Lindenwood believes in me and I believe in Lindenwood.”

Brandon Johnson Jr. is verbally committed to Lindenwood.