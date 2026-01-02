Revised: Class of 2027/2028 Linebackers

EDGYTIM has just revised and updated his running Class of 2027 and Class of 2028 recruiting Watch Lists. Today we feature the Linebacker position which includes several names who will be the next big names on multiple college recruiting list.

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran has been publishing EDGYTIM.com website for 31 years with many of those years on the Rivals.com Network. EDGYTIM travels the state year round to find the state’s top talent and remains the utmost authority on IHSA Football and the State of Illinois recruiting for well over 30 years. OHalloran was the 2025 Ray Eliot Award winner by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association for his lifetime commitment to IHSA football and the football community.

Make sure ad fill out the 2026 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey is the quickest and easiest way to get us your information. This vital survey is totally FREE.

Chicago Mount Carmel 2027 LB Roman Igwebuike. (Kyle Kelly/Blue & Gold)

Make sure and subscribe to EDGYTIM.com today and never mis a thing. We Never Close.