Switski pledges to Central Michigan

Edgy Tim Football
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- CYCLONE REPORT Two visits in two weeks earn St. Charles North TE Payton Urry his first Power-4 offer
- ORANGE AND BLUE NEWS Commit: Illinois lands 2027 kicker Ulysses Morales after official visit
- HAWKEYE REPORT FOOTBALL RECRUITING Four-star OL Wyatt VanBoening visits Iowa
- INSIDE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL RECRUITING Eye-catchers from Nebraska's second annual Battle of the Boneyard
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