TE Cox locks in with Illinois State

Rochester senior tight end recruit Eli Cox (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has been very impressive this past spring and summer at various camps and showcase events. Cox on Thursday was ready to lock in his college choice and gave in-state FCS power Illinois State his verbal commitment. Cox breaks down his college decision here.

“Illinois State is just the right place for me so I committed,”Cox said. “Illinois State has always just felt like home to me. ISU is just a perfect fit for me.”

Braking down his process and college decision

Cox pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment tom Illinois State.

“Illinois State is just the perfect fit for me. They have a great business school that is tied in pretty heavily to State Farm and several other businesses. Illinois State also has a strong football program and plays in a great conference (Missouri Valley). The coaches at Illinois State are just great people including Coach (Brock) Spack along with my position coach CJ Irvin. In many ways Illinois State is a top tier football program that is as good or better than several of the bigger schools recruiting me.”

Narrowing down his top schools

Cox talked about narrowing down his list of Top schools and the hardest part of the process.

It came down to a Top 3 schools for me in Illinois State, SIU and also South Dakota. I visited all three schools and In was also in contact with several other FBS schools like NIU, Western Michigan and a few others. Illinois State just checked off all the boxes for me. The hardest part of the recruiting process was calling up the coaches at the other schools and telling them my decision. You build up good relationships with those coaches and it was not easy to make those calls.”

So what can the ISU Redbird fans expect from Eli Cox?

Eli Cox is verbally committed to Illinois State University.

“I believe Illinois State is getting a steal in me. I’m a guy with a chip on my shoulder and I feel I can play at any level of football and have success. I’m just going to go to ISU and ball out every day.”