TE Prescott locks in with Wyoming

Batavia (IL) senior tight end recruit Thomas Prescott (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) a few weeks ago seemed very close to making his college decision. However, Wyoming quickly stepped up, offered Prescott then landed his verbal commitment over the weekend. Prescott breaks down his college decision and commitment to the Wyoming Cowboys here.

“I was starting to get pretty close to making my college decision with New Mexico ,” Prescott said. “They added a verbal commitment at my position so the offer was gone. Wyoming reached out to me last Monday and I made an official visit on Thursday. I committed on Saturday night and I feel great about my decision.”

Wyoming made a strong visit impression

Prescott broke down why he gave Wyoming his verbal commitment.

“I really loved it ay Wyoming on my official visit. The official visit was from Thursday to Saturday and it’s just a great fit for me. I was able to talk with several of the coaches at Wyoming and they got to know us better. Wyoming has a great staff and I spent a lot of time with the tight ends coach Shannon Moore along with the OC Christian Taylor. Overall I just love the Wyoming offense and how they use the tight ends. Wyoming has a great reputation for developing players for the next level and that is another important factor in my decision.”

“I was surprised at how nice all the facilities and the stadium is at Wyoming. It’s the best I’ve seen by far and I’ve been to several different schools over the last few years. Everything has been totally renovated and is top notch. The town and the overall area around the university is also all in on Cowboys football. Wyoming football is the biggest game in town and you can feel the excitement all over town on the visit,”

Keeping his life long connection into college

Prescott is also thrilled to keep playing with his long time quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren at Wyoming.

“Yeah that should be a lot of fun (playing with Vander Luitgaren in college). We have been playing together and have been good friends since I was 6. I know he also stayed on the Wyoming coaches about me and was in my corner. This was never something we really talked about honestly. it just happened to work out this way and I couldn’t be happier.

Prescott is also thrilled to have his college decision completed.

“I’m just blessed to have found a great school and to be committed to Wyoming. It’s a big weight off my shoulders. It was always my plan to make my college decision before the start of the season. Now I can just focus on my team and winning a state title.”

Thomas Prescott is verbally committed to Wyoming.