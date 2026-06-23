TE Roberts staying home with Illinois State

Edgy Tim Football
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- FOOTBALL WR Matykiewicz commits to NIU
- CYCLONE REPORT Two visits in two weeks earn St. Charles North TE Payton Urry his first Power-4 offer
- ORANGE AND BLUE NEWS Commit: Illinois lands 2027 kicker Ulysses Morales after official visit
- HAWKEYE REPORT FOOTBALL RECRUITING Four-star OL Wyatt VanBoening visits Iowa
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Top QB Target Matthew Lee Growing Close With Wisconsin
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Banire wraps up Iowa visit
HUSKERONLINE FOOTBALL RECRUITING