WR Ashiru pledges to Western Michigan

Batavia (IL) senior wide receiver recruit Darin Ashiru (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) earlier last week narrowed down his favorite schools to a Top 5 list. Ashiru then made his first official visit last Thursday top Western Michigan University and gave the Broncos his verbal commitment. Ashiru breaks down his college decision here.

“I just felt the love at Western Michigan on my official visit,” Ashiru said. “I really did not have a decision made before the visit and I planned on making a few official visits. The official visit just went great and I was able to get answers and I decided to give Western Michigan my commitment.”

WMU made a strong impression over the weekend

Ashiru filled us in on why he decided on Western Michigan.

“It is just one of those deals where when you know, you know. I just felt more and more comfortable with everyone at WMU. My family and I just had a great time on the official visit. I was able to get answers on several questions I had and the visit just cemented everything for me. I had a great player host in Braden Peevy who played at DePaul Prep and is a receiver at Western Michigan. I felt like I was able to fit in well with the players on the team. The coaches and everyone involved at Western Michigan are just great people.”

Excited for the next chapter

Ashiru is also excited to wrap up his recruiting process and move forward this summer.

“I’m really glad I made my decision. I can just focus now on my team and on my senior season. It’s a big weight off my shoulders to have made my college decision. My goal is to compete right away for playing time at WMU.”

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process?

“The hardest part was telling the other coaches from my top schools that I was going elsewhere. Those were not easy calls to make. I also had a lot of things to juggle this spring besides recruiting. I ran track and also played 7on7 for Boom. Just staying focused on everything including school and my grades was a lot to handle.”

Darin Ashiru is verbally committed to Western Michigan.