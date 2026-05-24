WR Cichy flips for Illinois

Prospect senior wide receiver Nathan Cichy (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) had one heck of a week this past week. Cichy, who had been verbally committed to Harvard since last spring added a last minute offer from Illinois. A few days later and Cichy gave the Fighting Illini and head coach Bret Bielema his verbal commitment. Cichy brwaks down his wild recruiting ride and eventual college decision here. .

“It’s been a crazy and wild few days for me and my family,” Cichy said. “I went from adding an offer from Illinois, to making an official visit on Friday to decommiting from Harvard then committing to Illinois.”

Going from Harvard to Illinois

So how exactly did Nathan Cichy go from Harvard pledge to Illinois full scholarship addition?

“It started really two weeks ago. My coaches at school have a great relationship with the Illinois staff. My coaches at school heard that Illinois had an open roster and scholarship spot for a wide receiver. The Illinois coaches were looking hard at receivers who had committed to Ivy League schools since we don’t sign any scholarship paperwork, it’s strictly just a verbal commitment. The Illinois staff watched a ton of my tape and said I really stood out to them. I had a long talk with several Illinois coaches including Coach B (Bret Bielema). Illinois offered me a scholarship on Tuesday night. On Friday night I made an official visit and then committed to Illinois. It’s been a world wind for sure.”

Making the best decision for himself

Cichy admits that telling the Harvard staff his decision was not an easy task.

“That was not an easy phone call to make at all. Harvard is a great school and program and they have a lot to offer. My dream has always been to play in the Big Ten. Illinois has so much to offer both from the football standpoint along with the academic standpoint. Illinois football wise has just amazing facilities academic support along with an amazing alumni base that truly supports it’s athletes. The Geis School of Business is one of the top business schools in the world. The overall combination of Big Ten football and the academic strength and support at Illinois made my decision easier. I’m very excited about my college choice and so is my family.”

Cichy, who will also graduate from high school today is gearing up for the upcoming IHSA state track finals held at Eastern Illinois University next weekend.

“I’ll be running at state in the 110 hurdles, the 4×100 and the 4×200 relay along with running the 200 meters. I’m also an alternate in the 4×400 relay.”

Nathan Cichy is verbally committed to Illinois.