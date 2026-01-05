ACC BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

We’ll kick things off with the ACC:

ACC JOB RANKINGS: WHICH ONE OF DUKE OR UNC IS NO. 1?

Duke – 191 (8) North Carolina – 190 (3) Louisville – 177 Virginia – 163 NC State – 147 Syracuse – 138 Miami – 124 SMU – 120 Clemson – 111 Notre Dame – 99 Wake Forest – 96 Florida State – 65 Pittsburgh – 62 Virginia Tech – 62 Georgia Tech – 54 Stanford – 45 Cal – 23 Boston College – 11

THE CASE FOR DUKE:

“Neither have great, new facilities – but I think Duke has the edge because they put everything they have into the basketball program. Duke invests more into their program. UNC is more concerned with basketball propping up the entire athletic department where Duke knows basketball is where it is and spends accordingly.”

“More recent success, feels like more connected to agents. Scheyer on much more solid ground.”

THE CASE FOR UNC:

“It comes down to tradition and facilities, and Duke’s facilities suck. Cameron is historic, but the behind the scenes areas stink (locker room, training room, player amenities). Carolina’s are way better. Both places have really good tradition, but I think UNC’s is longer. And they have Jordan. Duke has no one and nothing that can compare to that.”

“I think North Carolina is the best job in basketball. The history and tradition is a little better than Duke overall. It being a state school, it has a built-in love in the region over Duke. The best way to put it is that Carolina is like a birthright passed down like Kentucky, while Duke is more manufactured.”

ON LOUISVILLE: “They have the resources, the facilities and the tradition. It’s still incredible how Kenny Payne was able to run it into the ground in such a short time, but this is a top 10 job nationally and clearly the third best job in the league.”

ON PITTSBURGH: “The only school in the ACC without a practice facility. It’s become a really tough job that was made more difficult by going from the Big East to the ACC. Just much harder to get New York kids now.”

ON BC UNANIMOUSLY BEING PICKED LAST: “No one cares. It’s the third sport on campus behind hockey and football in a pro sports town. Conte Forum is a ghost town unless Duke or North Carolina are coming in. There’s money, but they aren’t spending it on basketball.”

