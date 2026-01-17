Air Force Suspends Coach Joe Scott Amid Investigation Into Treatment of Cadet-Athletes

Air Force has suspended men’s basketball coach Joe Scott indefinitely pending an investigation into the treatment of cadet-athletes, the school announced.

Assistant Jon Jordan will take over as interim head coach.

Scott has been the head coach at Air Force since the 2021-22 season, compiling a 97-183 record, including this season’s 3-14 start. The Falcons have lost 10 in a row and six-straight to start Mountain West play.

