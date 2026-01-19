AMERICAN BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



Here’s the daily order thus far:

AMERICAN CONFERENCE JOB RANKINGS:



1. Memphis (14) – 182

2. South Florida – 162

3. Wichita State – 142

4. Temple – 114

5. Tulsa – 108

6. FAU – 106

7. Tulane – 102

8. UAB – 96

9. Charlotte – 92

10. North Texas – 84

11. East Carolina – 42

12. Rice – 24

13. UTSA – 20

WHY IS MEMPHIS NO. 1?

“Memphis has the biggest NIL budget, the best operating budget, top-tier facilities, and high-major travel. Everything about it is a high-major operation and it is clearly the best job in the league.”



“They have everything it takes: Resources/Commitment, Brand Value (appeal), Tradition, pros, yearly talent in their community and a passionate fan base.”



“Memphis is head and shoulders above the rest of the American when it comes to the overall infrastructure needed to build & sustain winning. The available resources thanks to the FedEx relationship, combined with a winning tradition in a “Basketball City” like Memphis while calling an NBA Arena home all make for a great foundation for success in today’s landscape.”

WHAT MAKES WICHITA A TOP 3 JOB?

“The tradition and support from the fan base are at the top of the league, add in their commitment to NIL and it’s a home run.”

WHY IS FAU AT 6?

“FAU has had a great run, but hasn’t always been a great job. Really small gym and doesn’t have the fan base of Memphis USF and Wichita State. And their NIL isn’t as high from what I’ve been told as some think. It’s not top 3 in the league for sure.”

WHY IS UAB BOTTOM HALF?

“They just don’t have the money and resources, not enough NIL. The administration seems disengaged.”

