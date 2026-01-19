Week 11 AP Poll: Arizona unanimous No. 1, Saint Louis and Miami OH Enter
Four ranked teams lost to unranked opponents over the weekend, and there’s a shakeup in the national poll because of the results.
Here’s Monday’s Week 11 AP Top 25:
- Arizona (18-0)
- UConn (18-1)
- Michigan (16-1)
- Purdue (17-1)
- Duke (17-1)
- Houston (17-1)
- Nebraska (18-0)
- Gonzaga (19-1)
- Iowa State (16-2)
- Michigan State (16-2)
- Illinois (15-3)
- Texas Tech (14-4)
- BYU (16-2)
- Virginia (16-2)
- Vanderbilt (16-2)
- Florida (13-5)
- Alabama (13-5)
- Clemson (16-3)
- Kansas (13-5)
- Arkansas (13-5)
- Georgia (15-3)
- North Carolina (14-4)
- Louisville (13-5)
- Saint Louis (17-1)
- Miami (OH) (19-0)
Receiving Votes: Wisconsin (64), St. John’s (64), Iowa (30), Kentucky (27), Tennessee (20), Utah St. (15), UCF (14), Miami (10), George Mason (10), Saint Mary’s (5), SMU (3), Villanova (3), Texas A&M (2) and NC State (1).
More AP Poll Info
- Tennessee has dropped out the poll for the first time in four years, while Miami (OH) is in for the first time since 1999.
- First place votes: Arizona (61).
- Biggest risers: Clemson (+4), Texas Tech (+3), Florida (+3), Kansas (in), Saint Louis (in), Miami OH (in).
- Biggest fallers: North Carolina (-8), Iowa State (-7), Vanderbilt (-5), Arkansas (-3), Louisville (-3), Tennessee (out), Utah State (out), Seton Hall (out).
- Ranked teams by conference: Big 12 (6), Big Ten (5), SEC (5), ACC (5), Big East (1), WCC (1), A10 (1), MAC (1).
- Ranked vs. Ranked games this week: Vanderbilt at Arkansas (Tuesday), North Carolina at Virginia (Saturday), Illinois at Purdue (Saturday), Houston at Texas Tech (Saturday).
