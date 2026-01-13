ATLANTIC SUN BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



Here’s the daily order thus far:

ASUN JOB RANKINGS: FLORIDA GULF COAST LEADS THE WAY

1. FGCU – 103 (7)

2. Lipscomb – 94 (1)

3. Austin Peay – 81 (1)

4. Eastern Kentucky – 79

5. Queens – 67

6. North Florida – 64

7. North Alabama – 60

8. Jacksonville – 45

9. Bellarmine – 37

10. Central Arkansas – 33

11. West Georgia – 20

12. Stetson – 19

WHY FLORIDA GULF COAST AT 1?

“The best jobs are the ones that work with you, not against you. When you have great facilities, an attractive location, supportive academics, real resources, and fans who care, it stops being about surviving and starts being about winning.”

“FGCU has everything you need in today’s day and age … prime location, tradition, facilities, community support and, most importantly, money to buy home games and players. No one else in the league is putting up the money to host a 3-game MTE and, based on who they are signing in the portal, it’s apparent they have one of top rev shares in the conference.”

“Phenomenal resources, great location and a proven tradition of winning. They dominate the league in most sports.”

WHY LIPSCOMB AT 2?

“They have a major financial commitment, rev Share/NIL budget, and their facilities are all at the top of the league. It’s also in a great location.”

“Great city, great campus, administration has seen what basketball can do for the university… look at Belmont.”

WHAT MAKES AUSTIN PEAY ONE OF THE TOP JOBS IN THE LEAGUE?

“Austin Peay has an NBA arena and awesome campus life. Their NIL along with staff development has allowed them to keep players for multiple years instead of them transferring up. You walk in the arena and say is this the ASUN lol.”

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram