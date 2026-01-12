ATLANTIC 10 BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



A-10 JOB RANKINGS: DAYTON, VCU LEAD THE WAY



1. Dayton – 139 (9)

2. VCU – 131 (1)

3. Saint Louis – 119

4. Loyola Chicago – 99

5. George Washington – 92

6. George Mason – 80

7. Saint Joseph’s – 80

8. Richmond – 78

9. Rhode Island – 72

10. Davidson – 47

11. St. Bonaventure – 45

12. Duquesne – 38

13. Fordham – 18

14. La Salle – 12

WHY IS DAYTON NO. 1?

“Every single home game is a sellout, 13 thousand-plus regardless of opponent is indicative of just how passionate their fanbase is. That’s rare at any level. Resources and infrastructure are at the highest levels, both Dayton and VCU operate like high major programs in every way from NIL, salaries, recruiting, travel, scheduling and beyond.”

“Their homecourt and fans separates them from anything remotely close to Atlantic 10 level. Even VCU.”

“Fan base, game day environment, commitment to basketball is at the mid to upper big east level.”



“Dayton has elite support, sold out crowds, amazing tradition and a community that loves the program.”

WHY ONE COACH VOTED VCU AT NO. 1?

“I think it’s the premier basketball job in the A10. History, tradition, head coach success leading on to bigger jobs. Willing to invest whatever it takes to win. Ability to get into Elite MTE’s, great home court advantage and fan support.”

WHY IS SAINT LOUIS ONE OF THE TOP JOBS?

“It’s always been a sleeping giant that could someday join that top tier of the A-10. You have a centralized, big city location that produces a lot of local talent. Facilities are high level, and their commitment to basketball seems to be at least as good as any of the non Dayton/VCU schools.”

WHY IS ST. BONAVENTURE SO LOW?

“Bonnies is a brutal location. Sure, they have passionate fans and amazing history and recent success, but that drive from Buffalo airport to Olean is a nightmare especially when it’s snowing in May. The job Mark Schmidt has done there is incredible.”

WHY IS LA SALLE LAST?

“Two of their greatest attributes – a long tradition of great players and teams, and their location in a talent-rich city – are no longer as important in recruiting.”

