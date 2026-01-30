Amari Bailey attempting to become first player with NBA minutes to return to college

Former UCLA guard Amari Bailey will attempt to become the first player to log NBA minutes and return to college basketball, per a report from ESPN.

Bailey, 21, played one season at UCLA in 2022-23, averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range. He was then drafted in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets with pick 41.

He played in 10 games for the Hornets his rookie season while on a two-way deal and spent the next two seasons in the G League before being cut this past summer. He’s hired a lawyer and agent to test the NCAA and possibly play one more season, per the report.

Bailey’s five-year eligibility clock would expire next season (2026-27).

“Right now I’d be a senior in college,” Bailey said to ESPN. “I’m not trying to be 27 years old playing college athletics. No shade to the guys that do; that’s their journey. But I went to go play professionally and learned a lot, went through a lot. So, like, why not me?”

The NCAA recently released a statement saying it “will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract.” However, as we’ve seen, Alabama forward Charles Bediako has already challenged that stance in court and is currently playing under an injunction.

“You’ve got a college-aged kid who wants to go to college, and you’ve got a system that says too bad, you’ve gone to a different league so you’re out forever,” Bailey’s attorney, Elliot Abrams, said to ESPN. “I don’t see any real justification for it.”

For Bailey to return to college, the team that recruits him will have to petition the NCAA for a waiver. If that’s denied, he can file a lawsuit to challenge the decision.

The upcoming decision on Bediako’s eligibility, set for Friday, Feb. 6, could provide a clearer picture on the precedent that will be set moving forward.

