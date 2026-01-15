BIG 12 BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



Here’s the daily order thus far:

BIG 12 JOB RANKINGS:



1. Kansas (18) – 288

2. Arizona – 268

3. Texas Tech – 136

4. BYU – 228

5. Houston – 222

6. Iowa State – 194

7. Baylor – 184

8. Cincinnati – 146

9. Kansas State – 128

10. West Virginia – 124

11. TCU – 96

12. Arizona State – 94

13. Oklahoma State – 76

14. Utah – 74

15. UCF – 54

16. Colorado – 52

WHY IS KANSAS NO. 1?

“It’s got everything – the best fan support by far in the league, the history, an incredible homecourt advantage and the resources. I know their NIL isn’t at Kentucky’s level, but it’s up there with the top of our league.”



“The only downside is Adidas. Besides that, it’s got everything you need. It’s not just the best job in the league, it may be the best job in the country.”



“Bill Self has done an incredible job, but it’s also hard to screw things up at Kansas. I don’t think anyone can fail with everything they have over there.”

WHAT MAKES ARIZONA NO. 2?

All that matters in Tucson is Arizona basketball. Lute Olson built it, and Tommy Lloyd has proven you don’t really even need to sell the program. They have incredible fan support, McKale is tough to win at and there’s so many resources. Tommy can also sell all the pros that have come through.”

WHY IS TEXAS TECH SO HIGH?

“Money, money, money. They have a couple boosters that have turned it from a bottom-half of the league job to one that’s now a Top 3 job in the Big 12. (Chris) Beard really got it going with the fan base, and Grant McCasland is perfect for Lubbock. He engages just enough and can really coach.”

WHAT MAKES COLORADO LAST?

“There’s no recruiting base, they have bottom-tier resources, now you have Prime soaking up all the money and I’m just not sure they really care. Tad [Boyle] is a really good coach to do what he’s done there.”

