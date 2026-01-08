BIG EAST BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



We started with the ACC on Monday, NEC on Tuesday, MAC yesterday and now it’s time to break down the Big East – where the intrigue started at No. 2 in the league.



BIG EAST JOB RANKINGS: UCONN AND THEN WHO?



1. UConn – 132 (12)

2. Villanova – 113

3. Marquette – 100

4. Creighton – 90

5. St. John’s – 89

6. Georgetown – 76

7. Xavier – 65

8. Providence – 56

9. Butler – 33

10. Seton Hall – 25

11. DePaul – 14

WHY UCONN AS UNANIMOUS NO. 1?

“Huge commitment resource-wise, rabid fan base, and let’s be honest they have been a legit blue blood for over two decades now. In addition, Dan Hurley and his staff have done a tremendous job creating a brand and style of play that now attracts the best and most skilled high school players in the country. That thing will stay at the top or near the top of our sport as long as he is there.”



“They have been as successful as any other program in the country over the last 30 years, and they have the resources to go along with that tradition. It also helped that Jim Calhoun was there as long as he was, and even with the blip of Kevin Ollie, Dan Hurley has gotten it back. Players want to go to UConn – even though it’s in the middle of fucking nowhere.”

WHY VILLANOVA AS CLEAR NO. 2?

“When you think of Villanova basketball, you think of the culture built by Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright. Championship pedigree became a byproduct of that culture. When you look at the NBA you can not escape the presence of the ‘Nova Knicks and the many other pros that the program has produced. If the powers that be at Villanova choose to place themselves at the forefront of this new landscape of college basketball, I believe Villanova has the infrastructure to get back to national prominence and the top of the Big East.”

WHY IS ST. JOHN’S SO LOW?

“It’s in the best media market, with the most famous arena. But take away Rick Pitino, and it’s not a great job. Let’s face it. It’s a great job because of Pitino and Mike Repole. But the campus isn’t great, the facilities suck and without Pitino, it’s just not a very good job.”

WHY IS DEPAUL TOUGHEST?

“No one has won there in so long, the school has had poor leadership for a long time, there’s no on-campus arena, the fans don’t care, it’s in a pro sports city. I can go on and on, but it’s one of the hardest jobs in America. And then throw in the lack of resources compared to others in the league.”

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram