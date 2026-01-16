BIG SKY BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

BIG SKY JOB RANKINGS: THREE TEAMS GET FIRST-PLACE VOTE



1. Montana – 116 (8)

2. Weber State – 106 (2)

3. Montana State – 102 (2)

4. Northern Arizona – 72

5. Idaho – 68

6. Portland State – 58

7. Northern Colorado – 54

8. Sacramento State – 46

9. Eastern Washington – 28

10. Idaho State – 16

WHY IS MONTANA NO. 1?

“Their tradition, fan base and budget. They have the best NIL resources in the league.”



“The combination of institutional support and facilities make it a top tier Big Sky job. They have a lot of resources. Missoula is also a great college town and they have a lot of community engagement.”



“They have great resources, support and facility.”

WHY DID ONE COACH CHOOSE WEBER STATE AS TOP JOB?

“The combination of everything adds up – Dame Lillard, NIL, easier scheduling, salary pool, location, arena, fan support.”

WHY DID ANOTHER CHOOSE MONTANA STATE AS TOP JOB?

“The place is rolling. Great facilities, community support and crowds, staff salary pool, football team just won the national championship. People really care about winning in Bozeman. And good NIL situation.”

WHAT MAKES IDAHO STATE SO CHALLENGING?

“Geographic location, facility, lack of tradition.”

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram