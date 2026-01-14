BIG SOUTH BASKETBALL JOB RANKINGS

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.



There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.



However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.



Here’s the daily order thus far:

BIG SOUTH JOB RANKINGS: HIGH POINT CLEAR NO. 1



1. High Point – 90 (10)

2. Winthrop – 72

3. Longwood – 70

4. Radford – 64

5. UNC Asheville – 58

7. Charleston Southern – 34

8. Gardner Webb – 18

9. Presbyterian – 14

WHY HIGH POINT THE CLEAR NO. 1?

“They have all the money you need, and have multiple 5-star restaurants on campus and all their players say the campus is like Disney. They could easily compete in one of the bigger leagues.”



“There is no league in the country in my opinion with a bigger gap between the best job and the rest of the league than the Big South.”



“High Point has all the elements for an elite men’s basketball program. The program has complete institutional buy-in and support. Their men’s basketball facility is a full convocation center with professional amenities. They have a significant budget to buy games. In fact, they’ve only played 7 non-conference road games in the past 3 years which gives them the best chance for a strong overall record and higher NET rating. They have paid positions for all NCAA permissible coaching/staff slots to support program success. They travel first class by taking charter flights to games, and they have the biggest NIL budget by a landslide in our league. The Big South has no other comparable team.”



“They have at least triple the money, maybe more than the No. 2 in the league. It’s all about resources now, NIL resources, and High Point blows everyone else in the league away.”

WHY IS WINTHROP NO. 2?

“I would say tradition, they have great proximity in terms of getting players as well. A lot of Big South schools are in somewhat undesirable places to live and they are in Rock Hill, right next to Charlotte – which is appealing. But for the most part, everyone has won there in the 21st century.”

WHAT MAKES PRESBYTERIAN SUCH A TOUGH JOB?

“They never have gotten out of the D-2 mindset. The facility has never been touched, it’s a tough game-day atmosphere with no homecourt advantage, and I don’t even know if they have a full time staff as far as assistants. Their budget is not good. Quinton has done a great job there.”

