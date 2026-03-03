BYU lands five-star guard Bruce Branch III

Make it three years at the helm and three consecutive five-star commitments for Kevin Young at BYU, as the Cougars secured another massive recruiting win on Tuesday with a pledge from On3’s No. 9 overall prospect Bruce Branch III.

Branch, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard out of Prolific Prep (CA) and the Compton Magic Adidas 3SSB AAU program, was originally the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class before deciding to reclassify to 2026 in November. He has the upside to push for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Over the summer with Compton Magic 17u, Branch averaged 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 27-of-63 (42.9%) from three. He’s also helped Prolific Prep to an 32-3 record this current high school season.

5⭐ senior Bruce Branch III commits to BYU 🚨👀



He's ranked #6 overall in 2026 🔥🔥🔥@bkbranch3 @thegrindsession @slam_university pic.twitter.com/t7rxvqvkQP — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) March 3, 2026

Branch described his game to The Field of 68 this past summer: “I’m a big guard. I can take it up the court. I can make the right plays. I can pass. I can shoot. Also a defensive player. I like to play defense. That’s one of the main things my mom tells me. Defense turns into your offense.”

“My best trait right now is my IQ. I know the game, I watch the game. I know when to make the right plays, the right shots, the right reads. I mess up from time to time, but you know, that’s basketball.”

Branch announced his decision live on NBA Today and was in tears when talking about his mom before he ultimately took off his jacket and revealed a BYU jersey. His mother, Constance, played basketball at Northern Arizona and has played a key role in his basketball journey.

BYU now has Branch and four-star wing Dean Rueckert committed in the 2026 class. Branch joins AJ Dybantsa and Egor Demin as the five-star prospects to play for Young.

“I can see myself leading this team to a championship. It just felt right,” Branch told ESPN. “Coach [Young] talked about his experience coaching my archetype and how the type of player I am can be very successful in his system.”

