BYU's Richie Saunders out for season with torn ACL

BYU guard Richie Saunders has torn his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season, he announced on Sunday.

The senior left Saturday’s game against Colorado not even a minute into the contest and didn’t return. The initial worry was that he’d be out for the year, and now the news is official.

“I tore my ACL, ending my season,” Saunders posted on Instagram. “Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers. They mean more than you know.

“To end my BYU career like this is heartbreaking. I’ve loved every moment and every challenge that came with representing the school I love. These past four years have shaped who I am — on and off the court. Cougar Nation, thank you. Through the ups and downs you’ve stuck with me. I’ll never forget that.”

Saunders was averaging 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season as part of a dynamic trio with AJ Dybantsa and Rob Wright. BYU was poised to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, but losing Saunders, one of the best players in the country, is a big blow.

The guard has played all four years of his career at BYU, appearing in 128 games and scoring 1,544 points while shooting 50.2% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range. Last year’s Big 12 Most Improved Player also ranks eighth in program history in 3-point field goal makes and is top-20 in steals and 30-point games.

“My story has never been one of ease,” Saunders said. “And while I didn’t plan for this, my career is not over. I will return with more fight and more grit than before. My goals haven’t changed. I don’t always understand why things happen the way they do, but I trust that God is in the details. I trust his plan. The next chapter begins the same way I’ve always lived. Work with faith.”

