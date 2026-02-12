North Carolina freshman forward Caleb Wilson out indefinitely with fractured hand

North Carolina freshman forward Caleb Wilson suffered a fracture in his left hand in the first half against Miami on Tuesday and will be out indefinitely, the school announced on Thursday.

“X-rays taken during the game were negative, and he returned to play later in the second half vs. the Hurricanes, but additional imaging done in Chapel Hill revealed the fracture,” the release said. “The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson’s return.”

Wilson leads North Carolina with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and has set a Tar Heel freshman record by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career. He also leads the nation with 66 dunks.

The Tar Heels (19-5, 7-4 ACC) play Pittsburgh at home on Saturday before two road games at NC State and Syracuse next week.

