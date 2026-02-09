Charles Bediako denied preliminary injunction, will be ineligible for Alabama moving forward

The saga is over. Alabama big man and former G Leaguer Charles Bediako has been denied his preliminary injunction and will be ineligible to play for the Crimson Tide moving forward, per AL.com.

The temporary restraining order originally allowing him to play has also expired. Bediako averaged 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in the five games he had with Alabama.

This is a massive win for the NCAA and its fight to uphold its eligibility rules.

“Common sense won a round today,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said via a statement. “The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students. College sports are for students, not for people who already walked away to go pro and want to hit the ‘undo’ button at the expense of a teenager’s dream.

“While we’re glad the court upheld the rules our members actually want, one win doesn’t fix the national mess of state laws. It’s time for Congress to stop watching from the sidelines and help us provide some actual stability.”

In court documents, Judge Daniel Pruet said the plaintiff failed to establish that he would suffer irreparable harm if an injunction wasn’t granted. The plaintiff also failed to demonstrate that the defendant would not suffer significant hardship if the injunction was issued.

“The Plaintiff has failed to demonstrate that he is entitled to the injunctive relief that he seeks,” Pruet wrote. “Therefore, the Plaintiff’s Motion is denied.”

Seems like a critical paragraph in the judge’s ruling re: Bediako. Judge didn’t see Bediako situation of leaving college and returning to be similar to European pros coming over. Says NCAA has consistently applied the rules on this. https://t.co/23VBFRGS4i pic.twitter.com/OzMvkgpWtc — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 9, 2026

For Alabama (16-7, 6-4 SEC), this is obviously a big blow. Bediako had sured up its frontcourt for those five games and gave the Tide a consistent lob threat offensively. Nate Oats will have to rely on the frontcourt group he had at the beginning of the season — Aiden Sherrell, Taylor Bol Bowen, Keitenn Bristow and Noah Williamson — moving forward. Alabama was 3-2 with Bediako in the lineup.

Oats said this past Friday he planned to keep Bediako on scholarship if the injunction went against him so he could finish out his degree.

