College Basketball Saturday: Winners and Losers from Second Saturday of Conference Play

As it will be for the rest of the college basketball season, there’s must-watch college basketball games on all day long. Be sure to tune into After Dark tonight after all the action.

Below is the winners and losers from all of Saturday’s games. This story will be updated throughout the day.

WINNERS

WISCONSIN — What a win for the Badgers. It hasn’t looked like anyone could beat Michigan, but Wisconsin walked into Ann Arbor and handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season, 91-88. This game was back and forth the whole way, and senior guard Andrew Rhode’s one and only field goal came at the perfect time. His three with 2:57 left put Wisconsin up 88-84, and the Badgers held on from there.

Wisconsin’s guard tandem of John Blackwell and Nick Boyd paved the way, combining for 48 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Lithuanian freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas also had a career-high 17 points with five triples. The Badgers shot 15-of-33 (45%) from distance as a team. Michigan was previously 41-0 as a top 2 team against unranked opponents and were favored by 19.5 points pregame via Bet MGM. Dusty May’s group has their wake-up.

Wisconsin had a 4.4% pregame chance to win at Michigan today according to KenPom, making it the least likely win in major conference play since St. John’s—then 0-11 in the Big East—won at No. 1 Villanova in 2018. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 10, 2026

NEBRASKETBALL (AGAIN)!!! — Can anyone stop the Cornhuskers? They trailed by as much as 16 points in the second half, but Fred Hoiberg’s team is experienced, poised and inevitable. Nebraska moves to 16-0 with the 83-77 win in Assembly Hall.

The Cornhuskers have a 5-0 start in conference play for the first time since 1965-66, and they continue their best start in program history. Senior guard Jamarques Lawrence was the hero on Saturday, scoring a team-high 27 points, but freshman guard Braden Frager was the closer, putting up seven of his 11 points in the final 3:15.

BOOGIE FLAND — When sophomore guard Boogie Fland has it going, Florida is going to be a really tough team to beat. And he had it going in the Gators’ 91-67 win over Tennessee with a season-high 23 points. In the games Fland has had 15+ points this season, Florida is 3-1 with wins over a ranked Tennessee, Florida State and Providence, and then a one point loss to No. 6 Duke. When he scores under 10 points… 3-3. We know what we’re getting out of Florida’s national title frontcourt. Fland and Xaivian Lee will be the deciding factor if the Gators can be a title contender once again.

ROSS HODGE — The Mountaineers picked up a huge win for the program and first-year head coach Ross Hodge, defeating Kansas on their home floor 86-75 behind a 22-2 run in the second half. Senior guard Honor Huff made a ton of clutch shots and finished with 23 points to lead the way, and the Mountaineers simply bullied Kansas in the second half.

GEORGE MASON — Tony Skinn has done an incredible job at George Mason. He led the Patriots to 20 wins in year one. In year two, he won the A-10 regular season and was a possession away from the NCAA Tournament. This year, he now has George Mason at 16-1, 4-0 in A-10 play and off to its best start in school history after an 86-80 home win over VCU. The Patriots are looking to get back to the tournament since the first time since 2011. This could be the group to do it.

LOSERS

Kansas’ Big 12 title hopes — The Jayhawks weren’t picked to win the league this year, but that’s the expectation at Kansas under Bill Self. After the West Virginia loss, Kansas falls to 1-2 in conference play and No. 3 Iowa State rolls into Lawrence on Tuesday, where the Jayhawks will be underdogs facing the possibility of a 1-3 start. The defense has dipped in efficiency to start Big 12 play with Darryn Peterson back, and the Jayhawks allowed West Virginia to their second best points per possession (1.284) outing of the season. Self has a lot to figure out.

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram