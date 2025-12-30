COLLEGE BASKETBALL'S UNDERPERFORMING TRANSFERS

Yaxel Lendeborg has been terrific in his transition from UAB to Michigan, Henri Veesaar has seamlessly gone from Arizona to North Carolina and Bennett Stirtz followed his coach from Drake to Iowa and has made the Hawkeyes instant NCAA tournament contenders.



Those are three of the top transfers in the country thus far.



What about those who had high expectations, and haven’t met those expectations in their new spot through the non-conference slate? Here’s The Field of 68’s top-15 underperforming transfers:

Boogie Fland, G, Florida

Stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.5 apg (28.8 minutes)

The Arkansas transfer has struggled in Gainesville, shooting just 40 percent from the field and 23 percent from beyond the arc. Fland was brought in late to help solidify a backcourt that won the national title, but he has been underwhelming thus far.

Donovan Dent, PG, UCLA

Stats: 12.6 ppg, 6.6 apg, 10% from 3

The former New Mexico guard was heavily compensated, and was supposed to be one of the top point guards in the country. He’s shooting just 10% from 3, and 40% from the field.

Aaron Bradshaw, F, Memphis

Stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg (17.1 minutes)

The former McDonald’s All-American began his career at Kentucky, struggled last season at Ohio State and the hope was that he would finally realize his potential under Penny Hardaway at Memphis. Bradshaw has been erratic, and the Tigers have struggled through much of the non-conference slate.

Kyan Evans, G, North Carolina

Stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.9 apg, 30% 3 (24.5 minutes)

After a season in which he averaged 10.6 points and shot 45% from 3 at Colorado State, Evans signed a lucrative deal to play in Chapel Hill. Evans has struggled with the Tar Heels, and has seen his minutes and production cut significantly since Seth Trimble returned.

James Scott, F, Ole Miss

Stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.3 bpg (18.6 minutes)

Scott started his career at Charleston, then averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 boards last season after following Pat Kelsey to Louisville. He’s been effective defensively at times this season, but hasn’t given Chris Beard nearly as much as expected.

Pop Isaacs, G, Texas A&M

Stats: 8.8 ppg (19.9 minutes)

He’s battled through multiple hip injuries over the past year or so, but Bucky McMillan is going to need more from the former Texas Tech and Creighton guard. Isaacs was a big-time scorer the last two years, but is averaging 8.8 points in 20 minutes thus far in College Station.

Nick Davidson, F, Clemson

Stats: 6.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg (22.2 minutes)

He came over to the Tigers after three years at Nevada, including a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 boards. He’s struggled thus far with Brad Brownell, even coming off the bench at times.

Brendan Hausen, G, Iowa

Stats: 5.5 ppg (11.4 minutes)

Hausen spent his first two seasons at Villanova, and then averaged 10.9 points and shot 39 percent from 3 a year ago in Manhattan for Kansas State. He’s now fighting just to stay in the rotation, averaging less than six minutes in games against Iowa State, Michigan State and Ole Miss.

Noah Williamson, C, Alabama

Stats: 0.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg (8.9 minutes)

Williamson averaged 17.6 points and 7.6 boards last season at Bucknell, but he’s struggled to get on the court for the Crimson Tide.

Jayden Dawson, SG, Kansas

Stats: 3.0 ppg, 23% 3 (12.6 minutes)

Dawson was brought to Lawrence from Loyola Chicago to provide perimeter shooting, but he hasn’t been able to get consistent minutes and is shooting just 23% from 3.

Terrance Arceneaux, SG, NC State

Stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg (13.5 minutes)

The former heralded recruit was a nice bench player for Kelvin Sampson the last couple years, but he’s been unable to carve out a role in Raleigh for Will Wade thus far.

Kerr Kriisa, G, Cincinnati

Stats: 7.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 30% 3 (26.2 minutes)

Kriisa was brought in to provide experience and also perimeter shooting. Thus far, he’s shooting just 30 percent from 3 and the Bearcats have struggled to win games and Kriisa played just nine minutes in the last game, a loss to Clemson.

Owen Freeman, C, Creighton

Stats: 8.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg (15.7 minutes)

The Iowa transfer averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 boards last season for the Hawkeyes, but he has been playing about 15 minutes a game for Greg McDermott. He’s been banged up, but still not doing enough.

Duncan Powell, F, Providence

Stats: 4.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 17% 3 (16 minutes)

The Georgia Tech transfer has been underwhelming thus far, starting just two games, averaging four points and shooting 30% from the field and 17% from 3.

Marcus Adams, F, Arizona State

Stats: 3.7 ppg (11.8 minutes)

Barely played at BYU as a freshman, then put up 16.1 points last season at Cal State Northridge. Bobby Hurley was hopeful that he’d be a starter, but he’s been a guy that hasn’t produced much in Tempe.

