College Basketball Viewing Guide: NC State-SMU, Indiana-USC Headline Tuesday Night

We’ve hit the first Tuesday of February, meaning we’re in the dog days of conference play.

Here’s The Field of 68’s games to watch tonight. (all times ET):

TOP THREE GAMES

7 pm: Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5) at No. 25 Tennessee (15-6, 5-3), ESPN 2

BetMGM Line : Tennessee -11.5

: Tennessee -11.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Tennessee 75, Ole Miss 63

9 pm: NC State (16-6, 7-2) at SMU (15-6, 4-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : NC State -2.5

: NC State -2.5 BetMGM Total : 160.5

: 160.5 KenPom: SMU 82, NC State 81

10 pm: Indiana (15-7, 6-5) at USC (16-6, 5-6), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Indiana -1.5

: Indiana -1.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: Indiana 77, USC 76

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

6:30 pm: No. 23 Miami OH (22-0, 10-0) at Buffalo (14-8, 4-6), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Miami OH -4.5

: Miami OH -4.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Miami OH 85, Buffalo 80

7 pm: Xavier (12-10, 4-7) at No. 3 UConn (21-1, 11-0), Peacock

BetMGM Line : UConn -17.5

: UConn -17.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: UConn 82, Xavier 64

7 pm: Boston College (9-12, 2-6) at No. 4 Duke (20-1, 9-0), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Duke -26.5

: Duke -26.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: Duke 79, Boston College 54

8 pm: No. 22 St. John’s (16-5, 9-1) at DePaul (12-10, 4-7), Peacock

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -10.5

: St. John’s -10.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: St. John’s 78, DePaul 69

9 pm: No. 19 Saint Louis (21-1, 9-0) at Davidson (13-8, 5-4), CBSSN

BetMGM Line : Saint Louis -8.5

: Saint Louis -8.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: Saint Louis 77, Davidson 69

9 pm: Pittsburgh (9-13, 2-7) at No. 18 Virginia (18-3, 7-2), ACC Network

BetMGM Line :

: BetMGM Total :

: KenPom: Virginia 79, Pittsburgh 64

9 pm: Drake (12-11, 6-6) at Belmont (20-3, 10-2), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Belmont -9.5

: Belmont -9.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Belmont 84, Drake 71

9 pm: Nevada (16-6, 8-3) at Boise State (13-9, 5-6), MW Network

BetMGM Line : Boise State -5.5

: Boise State -5.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Boise State 74, Nevada 71

9:30 pm: Rutgers (9-13, 2-9) at UCLA (15-7, 7-4), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : UCLA -13.5

: UCLA -13.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: UCLA 78, Rutgers 63

11 pm: Wyoming (13-9, 4-7) at San Diego State (15-6, 9-2), CBSSN

BetMGM Line : San Diego State -12.5

: San Diego State -12.5 BetMGM Total : 141.5

: 141.5 KenPom: San Diego State 78, Wyoming 67

