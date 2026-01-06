College Basketball Viewing Guide: A True Super Tuesday

They don’t call it “Super Tuesday” for nothing, and today’s college basketball slate is absolutely loaded. Be sure to tune into AFTER DARK tonight after all the action. (All tipoff times ET).

TOP FIVE GAMES

7 pm: No. 6 Duke (13-1) at No. 20 Louisville (11-3), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Duke -1.5

: 161.5 KenPom: Louisville 82, Duke 81

Louisville will be without star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. (back) for a fifth-straight game, but Ryan Conwell, Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely still have enough perimeter offensive firepower to score on the Blue Devils. The question will be whether or not Louisville’s frontcourt can match up with and contain Cam Boozer and Pat Ngongba. Sananda Fru will need to bring his A-game.

7 pm: No. 18 Georgia (13-1) at Florida (9-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Florida -9.5

: 173.5 KenPom: Florida 87, Georgia 81

The Bulldogs passed their first SEC test by defeating Auburn at home this past Saturday, but going on the road to the defending national champions is another story. If Georgia pulls this one out, it may be time to start talking about Mike White’s bunch being a real threat to win the SEC. Georgia’s 99.4 points per game leads the country, while Florida has the SEC’s most efficient defense per Kenpom.

8 pm: No. 25 UCF (12-1) at Oklahoma State (12-2), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Oklahoma State -3.5

: 173.5 KenPom: Oklahoma State 87, UCF 86

Steve Lutz’s only two blemishes this season are losses to Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Picking up a win against a now-ranked UCF team would be huge for the Cowboys’ hopes of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020-21. UCF’s four double digit scorers — Riley Kugel, Jordan Burks, Themus Fulks and Jamichael Stillwell — will have other plans.

8 pm: George Washington (11-4) at Dayton (11-4), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Dayton -3.5

: 152.5 KenPom: Dayton 79, George Washington 77

Both these teams have started off 2-0 in Atlantic 10 play, and this could be the two teams battling it out for the tournament title in March. George Washington excels at getting and hitting clean looks at the rim. Dayton’s guards Javon Bennett (16.6 ppg) and De’Shayne Montgomery (15.1 ppg) will need to make shots to hold serve at home.

9 pm: No. 14 Texas Tech (11-3) at No. 7 Houston (13-1), FS1

BetMGM Line : Houston -6.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Houston 75, Texas Tech 69

Last season, Houston’s only loss in Big 12 play was to a banged up Texas Tech team. I’m sure Kelvin Sampson, Emanuel Sharp and company will want some sweet revenge. I’ll be intrigued to see how Houston’s five-star freshman, Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac, matchup against two potential All-Americans in Christian Anderson and JT Toppin.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

7 pm: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) at Penn State (9-5), FS1

BetMGM Line : Michigan -21.5

: 164.5 KenPom: Michigan 92, Penn State 70

7 pm: St. John’s (9-5) at Butler (10-5), Peacock

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -4.5

: 162.5 KenPom: St. John’s 81, Butler 79

8 pm: No. 19 Iowa (12-2) at Minnesota (9-5), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Iowa -5.5

: 130.5 KenPom: Iowa 69, Minnesota 63

9 pm: Texas (9-5) at No. 21 Tennessee (10-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Tennessee -10.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Tennessee 82, Texas 72

9 pm: TCU (11-3) at No. 22 Kansas (10-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Kansas -6.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Kansas 73, TCU 63

9 pm: UCLA (10-4) at Wisconsin (9-5), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Wisconsin -3.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Wisconsin 77, UCLA 76

9 pm: Texas A&M (11-3) at Auburn (9-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Auburn -7.5

: 168.5 KenPom: Auburn 86, Texas A&M 80

9 pm: New Mexico (11-3) at Colorado State (10-4), MW Network

BetMGM Line : New Mexico -1.5

: 142.5 KenPom: Colorado State 74, New Mexico 72

11 pm: San Diego State (9-4) at Nevada (11-3), FS1

BetMGM Line : Nevada -1.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Nevada 75, San Diego State 73

