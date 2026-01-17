College Basketball Viewing Guide: Three Ranked vs. Ranked Games Headline Saturday

Be sure to tune into AFTER DARK after the games tonight. Below is today’s college basketball viewing guide (all tipoff times ET).

TOP FIVE GAMES

12 pm: Kentucky (11-6) at No. 24 Tennessee (12-5), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Tennessee -6.5

: Tennessee -6.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Tennessee 75, Kentucky 70

Kentucky’s season was saved last time out, but it’s time to move on. Life is hard night in and night out in the SEC. Tennessee is tough, physical and could beat up on the Wildcats if they don’t bring it. Kentucky will be without big man Jayden Quaintance, per the SEC injury report.

2 pm: No. 19 Florida (12-5) at No. 10 Vanderbilt (18-0), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Vanderbilt -2.5

: Vanderbilt -2.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Vanderbilt 81, Florida 79

The Gators are hot with Boogie Fland finally coming along and Thomas Haugh playing like an All-American. This will be a great game to see where Florida is truly at, as well as Vanderbilt. The Commodores are dealing with some adversity with a first loss. How will they respond?

4 pm: No. 17 Arkansas (13-4) at No. 21 Georgia (14-3), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Georgia -2.5

: Georgia -2.5 BetMGM Total : 181.5

: 181.5 KenPom: Georgia 92, Arkansas 90

Georgia leads the country in points per game. Arkansas isn’t too far behind at No. 14. We should be set for some fast-paced, high-scoring action in this one. Freshman guard duo Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas will have to bring it to upset the Bulldogs in Athens.

8 pm: No. 11 BYU (16-1) at No. 15 Texas Tech (13-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -3.5

: Texas Tech -3.5 BetMGM Total : 160.5

: 160.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 81, BYU 80

This is a massive game for the top of the Big 12 with BYU undefeated at 4-0 and Texas Tech sitting with a 3-1 record to start conference play. It’ll be intriguing to see how the Red Raiders try and slow down AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders, and the Cougars Christian Anderson and JT Toppin. Both duos could be argued the best in the country. The injury report is a long list for both teams.

8 pm: St. John’s (12-5) at Villanova (14-3), Peacock

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -2.5

: St. John’s -2.5 BetMGM Total : 149.5

: 149.5 KenPom: Villanova 75, St. John’s 74

Everyone is playing for second in the Big East with how good UConn is this season, and this game will be huge in determining who can grab that spot. Villanova has won seven of eight games, and Acaden Lewis, Bryce Lindsay and company would surely love to keep it rolling. Zuby Ejiofor will have a say.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

12 pm: No. 16 Virginia (15-2) at SMU (13-4), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Virginia -1.5

: Virginia -1.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Virginia 78, SMU 77

12 pm: Minnesota (10-7) at No. 13 Illinois (14-3), BTN

BetMGM Line : Illinois -16.5

: Illinois -16.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: Illinois 78, Minnesota 62

12 pm: Butler (10-7) at No. 25 Seton Hall (14-3), TNT

BetMGM Line : Seton Hall -6.5

: Seton Hall -6.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Seton Hall 75, Butler 69

12 pm: No. 3 UConn (17-1) at Georgetown (9-8), FOX

BetMGM Line : UConn -11.5

: UConn -11.5 BetMGM Total : 141.5

: 141.5 KenPom: UConn 78, Georgetown 65

1 pm: No. 18 Alabama (12-5) at Oklahoma (11-6), SECN

BetMGM Line : Alabama -5.5

: Alabama -5.5 BetMGM Total : 175.5

: 175.5 KenPom: Alabama 89, Oklahoma 85

1 pm: UCLA (12-5) at Ohio State (11-5), CBS

BetMGM Line : Ohio State -4.5

: Ohio State -4.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Ohio State 76, UCLA 73

1 pm: Buffalo (13-4) at Miami OH (18-0), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Miami OH -10.5

: Miami OH -10.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: Miami OH 86, Buffalo 76

2 pm: No. 2 Iowa State (16-1) at Cincinnati (9-8), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -6.5

: Iowa State -6.5 BetMGM Total : 141.5

: 141.5 KenPom: Iowa State 73, Cincinnati 65

2 pm: Iowa (12-5) at Indiana (12-5), FOX

BetMGM Line : Indiana -2.5

: Indiana -2.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Indiana 73, Iowa 72

2:15 pm: Miami (15-2) at No. 22 Clemson (15-3), The CW Network

BetMGM Line : Clemson -4.5

: Clemson -4.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Clemson 75, Miami 71

2:30 pm: No. 23 Utah State (15-1) at Grand Canyon (10-6), FS1

BetMGM Line : Utah State -5.5

: Utah State -5.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Utah State 76, Grand Canyon 70

3:30 pm: Missouri (13-4) at LSU (12-5), SECN

BetMGM Line : LSU -1.5

: LSU -1.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: LSU 80, Missouri 76

3:30 pm: No. 4 Michigan (15-1) at Oregon (8-9), NBC

BetMGM Line : Michigan -18.5

: Michigan -18.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Michigan 87, Oregon 70

4 pm: No. 1 Arizona (17-0) at UCF (14-2), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Arizona -8.5

: Arizona -8.5 BetMGM Total : 166.5

: 166.5 KenPom: Arizona 86, UCF 77

4 pm: No. 8 Nebraska (17-0) at Northwestern (8-9), BTN

BetMGM Line : Nebraska -6.5

: Nebraska -6.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Nebraska 78, Northwestern 72

4 pm: No. 14 North Carolina (14-3) at California (13-5), ACCN

BetMGM Line : North Carolina -5.5

: North Carolina -5.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: North Carolina 76, California 73

6 pm: No. 12 Michigan State (15-2) at Washington (10-7), BTN

BetMGM Line : Michigan State -2.5

: Michigan State -2.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: Michigan State 72, Washington 67

6 pm: No. 5 Purdue (16-1) at USC (14-3), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Purdue -9.5

: Purdue -9.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: Purdue 83, USC 76

6 pm: No. 6 Duke (16-1) at Stanford (14-4), ACCN

BetMGM Line : Duke -9.5

: Duke -9.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Duke 79, Stanford 69

6 pm: Texas A&M (13-4) at Texas (11-6), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Texas -5.5

: Texas -5.5 BetMGM Total : 165.5

: 165.5 KenPom: Texas 85, Texas A&M 81

7 pm: Saint Mary’s (17-2) at Santa Clara (15-5), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Santa Clara -1.5

: Santa Clara -1.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: Saint Mary’s 79, Santa Clara 78

8 pm: No. 20 Louisville (12-5) at Pittsburgh (8-9), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Louisville -7.5

: Louisville -7.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: Louisville 80, Pittsburgh 74

8 pm: New Mexico (14-3) at San Diego State (12-4), CBSN

BetMGM Line : San Diego State -4.5

: San Diego State -4.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: San Diego State 75, New Mexico 71

10 pm: No. 9 Gonzaga (18-1) at Seattle (13-6), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Gonzaga -13.5

: Gonzaga -13.5 BetMGM Total : 151.5

: 151.5 KenPom: Gonzaga 82, Seattle 66

10 pm: Kansas State (9-8) at Oklahoma State (13-4), CBSN

BetMGM Line : Oklahoma State -4.5

: Oklahoma State -4.5 BetMGM Total : 176.5

: 176.5 KenPom: Oklahoma State 90, Kansas State 85

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram