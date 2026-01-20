College Basketball Viewing Guide: Vanderbilt-Arkansas Headlines Super Tuesday

We have another wild college basketball slate this Tuesday night with games extending into the early hours of Wednesday. It should be a lot of fun, and as you’ll see in our previews below, a lot of teams are desperate for a win.

With that, here’s a comprehensive guide of Tuesday’s games to watch via The Field of 68:

TOP SIX GAMES

7 pm: NC State (12-6) at No. 18 Clemson (16-3), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Clemson -3.5

: Clemson -3.5 BetMGM Total : 141.5

: 141.5 KenPom: Clemson 75, NC State 71

Clemson comes in winners of nine straight and are looking to remain perfect in the ACC. It’s been a different story for the Wolfpack as of late. Will Wade’s bunch has dropped two of four, including last Saturday’s head-scratching home loss to Georgia Tech. They’ll be a desperate team, and that could make things interesting. It’ll also be a homecoming of sorts for Wade, as he graduated from Clemson and started his coaching career there.

7 pm: Seton Hall (14-4) at St. John’s (13-5), FS1

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -9.5

: St. John’s -9.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: St. John’s 77, Seton Hall 68

Now, this isn’t necessarily a “must win” game for the Pirates, but grabbing a win over St. John’s would be huge for their NCAA Tournament hopes and for the momentum of their season coming in losers of two-straight. Shaheen Holloway will surely have his team ready to go to war, and with both teams ranking top-20 defensively, it might feel like you’re watching peak 1980s Big East basketball all over again. St. John’s is also clicking offensively lately, averaging 88 points in the midst of four-straight Big East wins.

7 pm: UCF (14-3) at No. 9 Iowa State (16-2), CBSSN

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -13.5

: Iowa State -13.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Iowa State 84, UCF 72

Iowa State was the No. 2 team in the country a week ago, but they were embarrassed at Phog Allen and followed it up with a loss at Cincinnati on Saturday. The Cyclones posted their two-worst defensive efficiency outings of the season in those losses, and UCF has two guards in Riley Kugel and Themus Fulks who can fill it up in a hurry. Iowa State will need to get back to their bread and butter to avoid a dropping another game and stay in the Big 12 race.

Notable injuries: UCF’s leading rebounder and steals man Jamichael Stillwell is listed as doubtful on the Big 12 injury report.

9 pm: No. 15 Vanderbilt (16-2) at No. 20 Arkansas (13-5), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Arkansas -1.5

: Arkansas -1.5 BetMGM Total : 172.5

: 172.5 KenPom: Vanderbilt 88, Arkansas 87

Including Arkansas and Vanderbilt, the SEC currently has seven teams tied for second in the standings at 3-2. This makes this clash ever more crucial, and both teams need a big win with Vanderbilt losing two in a row and Arkansas dropping two of three. The point guard play stands out here with Tyler Tanner (17.4 ppg, 5.2 apg) and Darius Acuff (19.8 ppg, 6.3 apg) matching up, and both teams play at a top-30 pace. We could be in for a lot of buckets.

Notable injuries: Vanderbilt backup senior point guard Frankie Collins is listed as doubtful on the SEC injury report.

9 pm: No. 12 Texas Tech (14-4) at Baylor (11-6), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -1.5

: Texas Tech -1.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 81, Baylor 80

Texas Tech closed out the BYU game on a 30-6 run, and the Red Raiders are looking to carry that momentum into Waco. They’ll meet a Baylor team that has started conference play 1-4, and Foster Pavilion will be a complete madhouse with the Bears’ backs to the wall. For Baylor to be successful, future first round picks Tounde Yessoufou and Cameron Carr will need some others to step up, and slowing down All-Americans Christian Anderson and JT Toppin will of course be important.

Notable injuries: Josiah Moseley, Luke Bamgboye are listed out for Texas Tech and Baylor is still without JJ White, Maickol Perez and Juslin Bodo Bodo.

10 pm: No. 4 Purdue (17-1) at UCLA (12-6), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Purdue -5.5

: Purdue -5.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Purdue 77, UCLA 71

Purdue was tested Saturday against USC, but came out on top by five points. The Boilermakers will look to conclude their west coast trip 2-0, which as we’ve seen across the country this year, isn’t easy to do. UCLA has yet to beat a Kenpom top 50 opponent this season, allowing 78.2 points per game in those five losses. They have little to no chance of upsetting Purdue giving up that many points. Braden Smith against Donovan Dent is also another phenomenal point guard battle to watch tonight.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

6:30 pm: Minnesota (10-8) at Ohio State (12-5), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Ohio State -8.5

: Ohio State -8.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Ohio State 77, Minnesota 66

7 pm: Indiana (12-6) at No. 3 Michigan (16-1), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Michigan -15.5

: Michigan -15.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Michigan 88, Indiana 73

7 pm: LSU (13-5) at No. 16 Florida (12-5), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Florida -14.5

: Florida -14.5 BetMGM Total : 158.5

: 158.5 KenPom: Florida 85, LSU 74

Notable injuries: LSU’s leading scorer and point guard Dedan Thomas is questionable per the SEC injury report.

7 pm: No. 24 Saint Louis (17-1) at Duquesne (10-8), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Saint Louis -9.5

: Saint Louis -9.5 BetMGM Total : 166.5

: 166.5 KenPom: Saint Louis 88, Duquesne 77

7 pm: No. 25 Miami OH (19-0) at Kent State (14-4), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Miami OH -1.5

: Miami OH -1.5 BetMGM Total : 169.5

: 169.5 KenPom: Miami OH 88, Kent State 85

8 pm: Oklahoma State (14-4) at TCU (11-7), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : TCU -8.5

: TCU -8.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: TCU 83, Oklahoma State 76

Notable injuries: Oklahoma State’s Robert Jennings is listed as out and Lefteris Mantzoukas is questionable, per the Big 12 injury report. TCU will be without Malick Diallo and Vianney Salatchoum is questionable.

8:30 pm: Rutgers (9-9) at Iowa (13-5), BTN

BetMGM Line : Iowa -19.5

: Iowa -19.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Iowa 79, Rutgers 60

9 pm: No. 10 Michigan State (16-2) at Oregon (8-10), FS1

BetMGM Line : Michigan State -10.5

: Michigan State -10.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: Michigan State 74, Oregon 65

9 pm: No. 21 Georgia (15-3) at Missouri (13-5), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Georgia -1.5

: Georgia -1.5 BetMGM Total : 164.5

: 164.5 KenPom: Georgia 85, Missouri 84

Notable injuries: Missouri forward Jevon Porter is listed as out on the SEC injury report.

9 pm: Auburn (11-7) at Ole Miss (11-7), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Auburn -2.5

: Auburn -2.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Auburn 77, Ole Miss 75

9 pm: SMU (13-5) at Wake Forest (11-7), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Wake Forest -1.5

: Wake Forest -1.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: SMU 80, Wake Forest 79

11 pm: No. 19 Kansas (13-5) at Colorado (12-6), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Kansas -4.5

: Kansas -4.5 BetMGM Total : 155.5

: 155.5 KenPom: Kansas 81, Colorado 75

11 pm: UNLV (9-8) at Utah State (15-2), FS1

BetMGM Line : Utah State -16.5

: Utah State -16.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Utah State 89, UNLV 72

