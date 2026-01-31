College Basketball Viewing Guide: Peterson vs. Dybantsa Headlines Saturday

Another Saturday brings another loaded slate of college hoops. The Field of 68 has what you need to be watching below (all times ET):

TOP SIX GAMES

Noon: No. 11 Texas Tech (16-4, 6-1) at UCF (16-4, 5-3), ESPN 2

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -5.5

: Texas Tech -5.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 81, UCF 78

The Red Raiders bring a five-game winning streak into Orlando to face a UCF team that has exceeded expectations this season and already secured a marquee home win over Kansas. Both these teams are elite at shooting the 3 and offensive rebounding.

2 pm: SMU (15-5, 4-3) at No. 20 Louisville (14-6, 4-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Louisville -9.5

: Louisville -9.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: Louisville 86, SMU 79

This game is key for the ACC standings and possibly securing a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. Boopie Miller and Mikel Brown Jr. will also be an intriguing matchup at the point guard spot.

4:30 pm: No. 13 BYU (17-3, 5-2) at No. 14 Kansas (15-5, 5-2), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Kansas -4.5

: Kansas -4.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: Kansas 79, BYU 75

The entire country will be watching this one as the likely top two picks in the NBA Draft — Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa — face off.

6:30 pm: Kentucky (14-7, 5-3) at No. 15 Arkansas (16-5, 6-2), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Arkansas -7.5

: Arkansas -7.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: Arkansas 84, Kentucky 77

Last year, John Calipari walked into Rupp Arena with a struggling team and grabbed a season-changing win. This year, the roles are reversed, as the Wildcats need a big win to make a statement and flip their season’s momentum.

8:30 pm: Auburn (14-7, 5-3) at Tennessee (14-6, 4-3), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Tennessee -5.5

: Tennessee -5.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Tennessee 78, Auburn 72

Both teams have really turned it on lately with Auburn winning four straight and Tennessee coming off back-to-back road wins against Alabama and Georgia. Nate Ament and Keyshawn Hall will be a fun matchup on the wing.

10:30 pm: Saint Mary’s (19-3, 8-1) at No. 6 Gonzaga (21-1, 9-0), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Gonzaga -9.5

: Gonzaga -9.5 BetMGM Total : 144.5

: 144.5 KenPom: Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary’s 69

Gonzaga big man Graham Ike is set to make his return for this clash of the two best teams in the WCC. Between this game and AFTER DARK, you can cancel all your Saturday night plans.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Noon: Pittsburgh (9-12, 2-6) at No. 22 Clemson (17-4, 7-1), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Clemson -11.5

: Clemson -11.5 BetMGM Total : 135.5

: 135.5 KenPom: Clemson 74, Pittsburgh 62

Noon: Cincinnati (11-10, 3-5) at No. 10 Houston (18-2, 6-1), FOX

BetMGM Line : Houston -14.5

: Houston -14.5 BetMGM Total : 134.5

: 134.5 KenPom: Houston 72, Cincinnati 58

Noon: No. 4 Duke (19-1, 8-0) at Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Duke -11.5

: Duke -11.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Duke 79, Virginia Tech 67

Noon: Marquette (8-14, 3-8) at Seton Hall (15-6, 5-5), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Seton Hall -7.5

: Seton Hall -7.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: Seton Hall 74, Marquette 64

Noon: NC State (15-6, 6-2) at Wake Forest (11-10, 2-6), ACC Network Extra

BetMGM Line : NC State -5.5

: NC State -5.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: NC State 79, Wake Forest 75

1 pm: Texas A&M (16-4, 6-1) at Georgia (16-5, 4-4), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Georgia -3.5

: Georgia -3.5 BetMGM Total : 172.5

: 172.5 KenPom: Georgia 87, Texas A&M 84

1 pm: San Diego State (15-5, 9-1) at Utah State (17-3, 8-2), CBS

BetMGM Line : Utah State -5.5

: Utah State -5.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Utah State 78, San Diego State 71

1:30 pm: No. 17 Virginia (17-3, 6-2) at Boston College (9-11, 2-5), The CW Network

BetMGM Line : Virginia -13.5

: Virginia -13.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Virginia 74, Boston College 61

2 pm: No. 16 North Carolina (16-4, 4-3) at Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-6), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : North Carolina -10.5

: North Carolina -10.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: North Carolina 82, Georgia Tech 72

2 pm: No. 1 Arizona (21-0, 8-0) at Arizona State (11-10, 2-6), TNT

BetMGM Line : Arizona -13.5

: Arizona -13.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Arizona 89, Arizona State 73

2 pm: Ohio State (14-6, 6-4) at Wisconsin (15-6, 7-3), FOX

BetMGM Line : Wisconsin -4.5

: Wisconsin -4.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Wisconsin 80, Ohio State 78

2 pm: Texas (12-9, 3-5) at Oklahoma (11-10, 1-7), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Oklahoma -1.5

: Oklahoma -1.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Texas 81, Oklahoma 80

3:30 pm: Northern Illinois (7-13, 3-6) at No. 24 Miami OH (21-0, 9-0), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Miami OH -17.5

: Miami OH -17.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Miami OH 86, Northern Illinois 69

4 pm: Baylor (11-9, 1-7) at West Virginia (14-7, 5-3), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : West Virginia -2.5

: West Virginia -2.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: West Virginia 73, Baylor 70

4 pm: California (15-6, 3-5) at Miami (17-4, 6-2), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : Miami -10.5

: Miami -10.5 BetMGM Total : 148.5

: 148.5 KenPom: Miami 77, Clemson 69

5 pm: Indiana (14-7, 5-5) at UCLA (15-6, 7-3), Peacock

BetMGM Line : UCLA -3.5

: UCLA -3.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: UCLA 74, Indiana 71

6 pm: Ole Miss (11-9, 3-4) at Vanderbilt (18-3, 5-3), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Vanderbilt -12.5

: Vanderbilt -12.5 BetMGM Total : 149.5

: 149.5 KenPom: Vanderbilt 82, Ole Miss 68

7 pm: Rutgers (9-12, 2-8) at USC (15-6, 4-6), Peacock

BetMGM Line : USC -13.5

: USC -13.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: USC 80, Rutgers 67

8 pm: No. 2 UConn (20-1, 10-0) at Creighton (12-9, 6-4), FOX

BetMGM Line : UConn -6.5

: UConn -6.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: UConn 74, Creighton 67

8 pm: Murray State (16-6, 8-3) at Belmont (19-3, 9-2), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Belmont -5.5

: Belmont -5.5 BetMGM Total : 166.5

: 166.5 KenPom: Belmont 88, Murray State 82

