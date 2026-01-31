College Basketball Viewing Guide: Peterson vs. Dybantsa Headlines Saturday
Another Saturday brings another loaded slate of college hoops. The Field of 68 has what you need to be watching below (all times ET):
TOP SIX GAMES
Noon: No. 11 Texas Tech (16-4, 6-1) at UCF (16-4, 5-3), ESPN 2
- BetMGM Line: Texas Tech -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 159.5
- KenPom: Texas Tech 81, UCF 78
The Red Raiders bring a five-game winning streak into Orlando to face a UCF team that has exceeded expectations this season and already secured a marquee home win over Kansas. Both these teams are elite at shooting the 3 and offensive rebounding.
2 pm: SMU (15-5, 4-3) at No. 20 Louisville (14-6, 4-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Louisville -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 161.5
- KenPom: Louisville 86, SMU 79
This game is key for the ACC standings and possibly securing a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. Boopie Miller and Mikel Brown Jr. will also be an intriguing matchup at the point guard spot.
4:30 pm: No. 13 BYU (17-3, 5-2) at No. 14 Kansas (15-5, 5-2), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Kansas -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 159.5
- KenPom: Kansas 79, BYU 75
The entire country will be watching this one as the likely top two picks in the NBA Draft — Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa — face off.
6:30 pm: Kentucky (14-7, 5-3) at No. 15 Arkansas (16-5, 6-2), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Arkansas -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 161.5
- KenPom: Arkansas 84, Kentucky 77
Last year, John Calipari walked into Rupp Arena with a struggling team and grabbed a season-changing win. This year, the roles are reversed, as the Wildcats need a big win to make a statement and flip their season’s momentum.
8:30 pm: Auburn (14-7, 5-3) at Tennessee (14-6, 4-3), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Tennessee -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- KenPom: Tennessee 78, Auburn 72
Both teams have really turned it on lately with Auburn winning four straight and Tennessee coming off back-to-back road wins against Alabama and Georgia. Nate Ament and Keyshawn Hall will be a fun matchup on the wing.
10:30 pm: Saint Mary’s (19-3, 8-1) at No. 6 Gonzaga (21-1, 9-0), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Gonzaga -9.5
- BetMGM Total: 144.5
- KenPom: Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary’s 69
Gonzaga big man Graham Ike is set to make his return for this clash of the two best teams in the WCC. Between this game and AFTER DARK, you can cancel all your Saturday night plans.
OTHER GAMES TO WATCH
Noon: Pittsburgh (9-12, 2-6) at No. 22 Clemson (17-4, 7-1), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Clemson -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 135.5
- KenPom: Clemson 74, Pittsburgh 62
Noon: Cincinnati (11-10, 3-5) at No. 10 Houston (18-2, 6-1), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Houston -14.5
- BetMGM Total: 134.5
- KenPom: Houston 72, Cincinnati 58
Noon: No. 4 Duke (19-1, 8-0) at Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Duke -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- KenPom: Duke 79, Virginia Tech 67
Noon: Marquette (8-14, 3-8) at Seton Hall (15-6, 5-5), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Seton Hall -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 142.5
- KenPom: Seton Hall 74, Marquette 64
Noon: NC State (15-6, 6-2) at Wake Forest (11-10, 2-6), ACC Network Extra
- BetMGM Line: NC State -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- KenPom: NC State 79, Wake Forest 75
1 pm: Texas A&M (16-4, 6-1) at Georgia (16-5, 4-4), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Georgia -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 172.5
- KenPom: Georgia 87, Texas A&M 84
1 pm: San Diego State (15-5, 9-1) at Utah State (17-3, 8-2), CBS
- BetMGM Line: Utah State -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 145.5
- KenPom: Utah State 78, San Diego State 71
1:30 pm: No. 17 Virginia (17-3, 6-2) at Boston College (9-11, 2-5), The CW Network
- BetMGM Line: Virginia -13.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- KenPom: Virginia 74, Boston College 61
2 pm: No. 16 North Carolina (16-4, 4-3) at Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-6), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: North Carolina -10.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: North Carolina 82, Georgia Tech 72
2 pm: No. 1 Arizona (21-0, 8-0) at Arizona State (11-10, 2-6), TNT
- BetMGM Line: Arizona -13.5
- BetMGM Total: 163.5
- KenPom: Arizona 89, Arizona State 73
2 pm: Ohio State (14-6, 6-4) at Wisconsin (15-6, 7-3), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Wisconsin -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 156.5
- KenPom: Wisconsin 80, Ohio State 78
2 pm: Texas (12-9, 3-5) at Oklahoma (11-10, 1-7), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Oklahoma -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 157.5
- KenPom: Texas 81, Oklahoma 80
3:30 pm: Northern Illinois (7-13, 3-6) at No. 24 Miami OH (21-0, 9-0), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Miami OH -17.5
- BetMGM Total: 156.5
- KenPom: Miami OH 86, Northern Illinois 69
4 pm: Baylor (11-9, 1-7) at West Virginia (14-7, 5-3), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: West Virginia -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 139.5
- KenPom: West Virginia 73, Baylor 70
4 pm: California (15-6, 3-5) at Miami (17-4, 6-2), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: Miami -10.5
- BetMGM Total: 148.5
- KenPom: Miami 77, Clemson 69
5 pm: Indiana (14-7, 5-5) at UCLA (15-6, 7-3), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: UCLA -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 142.5
- KenPom: UCLA 74, Indiana 71
6 pm: Ole Miss (11-9, 3-4) at Vanderbilt (18-3, 5-3), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Vanderbilt -12.5
- BetMGM Total: 149.5
- KenPom: Vanderbilt 82, Ole Miss 68
7 pm: Rutgers (9-12, 2-8) at USC (15-6, 4-6), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: USC -13.5
- BetMGM Total: 146.5
- KenPom: USC 80, Rutgers 67
8 pm: No. 2 UConn (20-1, 10-0) at Creighton (12-9, 6-4), FOX
- BetMGM Line: UConn -6.5
- BetMGM Total: 143.5
- KenPom: UConn 74, Creighton 67
8 pm: Murray State (16-6, 8-3) at Belmont (19-3, 9-2), CBS Sports Network
- BetMGM Line: Belmont -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 166.5
- KenPom: Belmont 88, Murray State 82
