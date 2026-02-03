Darryn Peterson calls game on Texas Tech: 'That's stuff you talk about for years to come'

When Darryn Peterson stepped to the free throw line at the end of the first half, Texas Tech fans didn’t hold back.

“He’s a p****y! He’s a p****y!” they chanted at Kansas’ star freshman.

In the moment, Peterson flashed a quick grin and nodded, almost to say, ‘Okay, watch this.’ And before long, Texas Tech fans were left to eat their words.

With Kansas down three and 1:20 remaining, Peterson drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game. On the very next possession he hit another, this one the eventual game-winner, to carry Kansas to a massive 64–61 road victory.

Darryn Peterson to tie the game.



Darryn Peterson to take the lead.



Clutch buckets to pull out the win



pic.twitter.com/WAYu0g8c9c — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) February 3, 2026

Up until that point, Peterson was having the worst game of his college career. He was shooting 3-of-12 and had attempted just two field goals in the second half.

“He wasn’t himself tonight obviously,” head coach Bill Self said postgame. “But gosh dang, with the game on the line, those last two plays he made, that’s stuff you talk about for years to come. That first three he made over [JT] Toppin and the second one off the ball screen, it wasn’t like he had been aggressive at all the whole game — and then when the games on the line he takes over.”

According to big man Flory Bidunga, the message during the timeout to review an out-of-bounds call late was simple.

“Coach walked up to Darryn and said, ‘Hey man, go make a play,'” Bidunga said. “And he hits those two crucial threes. It’s crazy. I was really happy and we came out to the locker room and I said, ‘Yeah, you a bad mother f****r.'”

Peterson has made a habit of delivering in moments like these. He had a game-winning triple at Chipotle Nationals his senior season at Prolific Prep to beat Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Luthern. He’s looked unstoppable in big games against top prospects like AJ Dybantsa and Mikel Brown Jr., even though his legs didn’t hold up in the second half.

When the lights are brightest, Peterson always delivers. Maybe the Kobe Bryant comparisons are spot on.

“He’s got something that I guess you’re born with and can’t teach,” Self said. “He’s just got an unbelievable ability to raise his level when it counts the most. And that’s what he did tonight.”

What may have been the best thing about Peterson’s outing, though, is the fact that he made it to the final buzzer and played a season-high 35 minutes. The guard has missed 10 games this season with his cramping issues, and even when he’s played, he’s been limited or completely unable to play in the second half.

“I’ve been trying to [make it to the end of games] all year,” Peterson said. “So to finally be able to do it is a blessing.”

Peterson added he didn’t feel any sort of cramping, and that’s a great sign for Kansas moving forward. If the Jayhawks can keep him healthy and on the court for 30+ minutes a night, they can compete for a national title. The proof is in the pudding with back-to-back wins over top 15 opponents and Kansas’ best road win since 2020.

As for the chants? Peterson said he didn’t even hear them, but he was holding back a smile. That says all you need to know about the future No. 1 pick.

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram