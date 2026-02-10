Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson OUT vs. Arizona

Kansas will be without star freshman point guard Darryn Peterson in its most anticipated matchup of the season against No. 1 Arizona, per a school spokesperson.

Darryn Peterson wont play tonight, Kansas spokesman told @TheFieldOf68.



He has flu like symptoms. He went out with the team for warmups, but can’t go. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 10, 2026

Peterson joined the team for initial warmups but headed back to the locker room with around 55 minutes on the clock before tipoff. When the team came back out about 30 minutes before tipoff, Peterson did not join the team.

The star freshman is now missing his 11th game in a Kansas uniform. He battled a hamstring strain and cramps earlier in the season, but had played 34+ minutes the past two games.

His absence will be a big blow for the Jayhawks, as Peterson is leading the team in points per game (20.5). Junior guard Jamari McDowell will start in Peterson’s place. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET inside Allen Fieldhouse.

This story will be updated with Bill Self’s postgame comments.

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram