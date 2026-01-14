Division I Cabinet Approves New Shortened Transfer Window

The Division I Cabinet approved several key revisions to college basketball’s rules on Wednesday, most notably adjusting the transfer portal window.

The changes are outlined below:

Previously, the transfer portal window opened after the second round of the NCAA Tournament and stayed open for 30 days, a setup that effectively penalized teams with deep runs into March Madness. If you’re eliminated early, you could start recruiting the portal, while programs still playing have to worry about competing instead of roster management.

That issue will be minimized, and we won’t be distracted by big-name transfer portal entries with March Madness games still going on. That is, unless, players choose to announce their intentions ahead of time.

The sport’s version of “free agency” is also now completely AFTER the season instead of during, a rather common sense move that coaches, players and fans should all appreciate.

Another big change is that mid-year transfers who were already at another NCAA institution will be ineligible to play moving forward. The full NCAA press release can be found here.

