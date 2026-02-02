Dusty May calls out 'dangerous' play by Michigan State, Tom Izzo reponds

Both Michigan coach Dusty May and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed Jeremy Fears Jr.’s apparent tripping of Yaxel Lendeborg in Friday’s rivalry showdown.

Dusty May was asked today about a play where Jeremy Fears Jr. appeared to trip Yaxel Lendeborg. “Appeared?” he asked.



Said there are “several plays that are very dangerous” from the game and “the film’s there. 40 minutes of it. It’s not hard to find.”

pic.twitter.com/gOYx0NQL9L — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) February 2, 2026

“Appeared?” May said. “It wasn’t an illusion right? I think there were several plays that were very dangerous, and I’m incredibly proud of our guys for the responses they had to some of those situations. Incredibly proud of their self control, their restraint, and their impulse control. I’ll leave it at that. But they’re not isolated incidents.”

“The films there,” May continued. “Forty minutes of it. It’s not hard to find.”

Izzo’s press conference on Monday took place a couple hours later, and he also addressed the situation.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Izzo said. “I have no idea, but I do know that I thought there were a couple plays the other way too, like jumping into a guy and getting a foul when it was a complete joke.”

Izzo was referencing a play where Michigan forward Will Tschetter leaned into Michigan State wing Jordan Scott in the closing seconds of the first half. Tschetter was awarded two free throws.

“This is what [the rivalry’s] supposed to be,” Izzo continued. “And you know what? Michigan’s over. I’m moving onto Minnesota. I don’t care what Dusty says. I don’t care what they say. There was some things Jeremy did, I addressed on it. But him and their point guard were going at it pretty good. That’s what happens in games like this. So if anybody did anything dirty, tell him to call me, and I would be more than happy to address it.”

No. 2 Michigan (20-1, 10-1) and No. 10 Michigan State (19-3, 9-2) will meet again on Sunday, March 8, the last day of the regular season. The game in Ann Arbor could very well determine the Big Ten regular season champion.

