Villanova's Matthew Hodge Suffers Torn ACL, Will be Out For Season

Villanova will be without redshirt freshman forward Matthew Hodge for the remainder of the season, the school announced on Monday. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee against St. John’s on Saturday.

Hodge had started every game this season for the Wildcats and was averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 36.8% from 3. The Belgium native sat out the 2024-25 season due to an eligibility ruling.

“Matt is a tremendous person with an unbelievable work ethic,” Villanova head coach Kevin Willard said. “We know he will be back better than ever.”

Villanova (22-7, 13-5 Big East) has two regular season games remaining: at DePaul on Wednesday and vs. Xavier on Saturday. The Wildcats will be the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament.

