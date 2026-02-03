Horizon League Basketball Job Rankings

The Field of 68 will unveil a series through January in which we’ll rank the jobs in every league from top to bottom – and will do it by anonymously polling veteran coaches (head coaches and assistants) in each conference.

There are no specific parameters. Each coach was able to utilize their own specific parameters to determine their list from top to bottom.

However, while recruiting base and facilities were a major factor when I did a similar exercise in 2018, now it’s obviously financial resources (NIL) that are paramount.

Here’s the daily order thus far:

HORIZON LEAGUE JOB RANKINGS:



1. Robert Morris – 152 (8)

2. Northern Kentucky – 148 (4)

3. Oakland – 143 (3)

4. Wright State – 136

5. Milwaukee – 129 (1)

6. Youngstown State – 98

7. Cleveland State – 74

8. Fort Wayne – 64

9. Green Bay – 60

10. IU Indy – 30

11. Detroit – 22

WHY IS ROBERT MORRIS THE NO. 1 JOB?

“Robert Morris has the most NIL the past 3 years and is still buying games. Great arena for our level and not municipal so get dates that want. AD that works at NIL and really assists. Practice court. Highest paid coach. Budget is towards top third.”



“They have money, great arena for our level, the athletic director has stuck by Andy and it’s a private school.”

“Location, facilities, resources.”

WHAT MAKES NORTHERN KENTUCKY THE TOP JOB?

“Facility, campus, commitment to winning. They have the best facility in the league and when they’re good, they get people to come. location is great too. They can recruit Ohio, Kentucky, and they have money to buy players.”

“Combination of facilities, city, budget, coaches, pay, NIL, recent success.”

WHY DID YOU CHOOSE OAKLAND?

“NIL, Recent success, good home court atmosphere.”

Subscribe to The Field of 68 on YouTube

Subscribe to The Field of 68’s Daily Newsletter

Follow The Field of 68 on X

Watch The Field of 68 on TikTok

And like The Field of 68 on Instagram