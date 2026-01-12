Mark Pope: Jaland Lowe to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe will be out for the remainder of the season, head coach Mark Pope announced on Monday.

“We just finished a long meeting with Jaland Lowe, a really emotional meeting actually,” Pope said. “He’s dislocated his shoulder three times now, and every time it’s been with less and less contact. He’s tweaked it in games and tweaked it once in practice to add on top of that.

“We searched, tried every possible reasonable scenario to have him continue on, but just made the wise and right decision today that he’ll go have surgery, and so he’ll be out for the season. It’ll be multiple months, six months — give or take — rehab for him to get back to 100 percent health.”

The 6-1 guard was averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in nine games this season. He will apply for a medical redshirt and would have two years of eligibility left if approved.

Lowe has dealt with the shoulder injury all year, first hurting it during the Blue/White scrimmage. He tweaked it again in the first half against St. John’s but came back after halftime and played through it. He re-aggravated the shoulder a third time early in the game against Mississippi State and did not return.

