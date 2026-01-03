College Basketball Viewing Guide: First Saturday of Conference Play

We have officially reached the first college basketball Saturday of conference play. This is one of the most loaded slates of the year. Be sure to tune into AFTER DARK at the end of the night. (All tipoff times ET).

TOP FIVE GAMES

11 am: No. 21 Virginia (11-2) at NC State (10-4), ESPN 2

BetMGM Line : NC State -5.5

: NC State -5.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: NC State 80, Virginia 77

Noon: Kentucky (9-4) at No. 14 Alabama (10-3), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Alabama -4.5

: Alabama -4.5 BetMGM Total : 175.5

: 175.5 KenPom: Alabama 88, Kentucky 83

1 pm: Auburn (9-4) at No. 23 Georgia (12-1), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Georgia -7.5

: Georgia -7.5 BetMGM Total : 173.5

: 173.5 KenPom: Georgia 89, Auburn 84

3 pm: No. 19 Tennessee (10-3) at No. 18 Arkansas (10-3), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Arkansas -2.5

: Arkansas -2.5 BetMGM Total : 157.5

: 157.5 KenPom: Arkansas 79, Tennessee 78

6 pm: UCLA (10-3) at No. 25 Iowa (11-2), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Iowa -6.5

: Iowa -6.5 BetMGM Total : 137.5

: 137.5 KenPom: Iowa 74, UCLA 68

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Noon: Providence (7-6) at St. John’s (9-4), FOX

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -12.5

: St. John’s -12.5 BetMGM Total : 169.5

: 169.5 KenPom: St. John’s 92, Providence 80

Noon: Villanova (11-2) at Butler (10-4), TNT

BetMGM Line : Butler -1.5

: Butler -1.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: Villanova 75, Butler 74

1 pm: Oklahoma State (12-1) at No. 15 Texas Tech (10-3), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -11.5

: Texas Tech -11.5 BetMGM Total : 167.5

: 167.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 89, Oklahoma State 78

1:30 pm: No. 10 BYU (12-1) at Kansas State (9-4), CBS

BetMGM Line : BYU -6.5

: BYU -6.5 BetMGM Total : 174.5

: 174.5 KenPom: BYU 90, Kansas State 82

2 pm: No. 11 Vanderbilt (13-0) at South Carolina (9-4), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Vanderbilt -11.5

: Vanderbilt -11.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 72

2 pm: No. 17 Kansas (10-3) at UCF (11-1), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Kansas -5.5

: Kansas -5.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Kansas 77, UCF 75

2 pm: No. 8 Houston (12-1) at Cincinnati (8-5), FOX

BetMGM Line : Houston -6.5

: Houston -6.5 BetMGM Total : 134.5

: 134.5 KenPom: Houston 70, Cincinnati 63

2:15 pm: No. 12 North Carolina (13-1) at SMU (11-2), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : North Carolina -1.5

: North Carolina -1.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: SMU 77, North Carolina 76

3:30 pm: Akron (10-3) at Miami OH (14-0), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Akron -3.5

: Akron -3.5 BetMGM Total : 174.5

: 174.5 KenPom: Akron 92, Miami OH 89

3:45 pm: No. 6 Duke (12-1) at Florida State (7-7), CBS

BetMGM Line : Duke -15.5

: Duke -15.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Duke 88, Florida State 73

4 pm: No. 1 Arizona (13-0) at Utah (8-5), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Arizona -18.5

: Arizona -18.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: Arizona 89, Utah 71

4 pm: LSU (12-1) at Texas A&M (10-3), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Texas A&M -6.5

: Texas A&M -6.5 BetMGM Total : 167.5

: 167.5 KenPom: Texas A&M 84, LSU 83

7 pm: No. 20 Illinois (10-3) at Penn State (9-4), BTN

BetMGM Line : Illinois -14.5

: Illinois -14.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: Illinois 87, Penn State 71

8 pm: No. 5 Purdue (12-1) at Wisconsin (9-4), FOX

BetMGM Line : Purdue -5.5

: Purdue -5.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Purdue 81, Wisconsin 73

8:30 pm: No. 22 Florida (9-4) at Missouri (10-3), SECN

BetMGM Line : Florida -7.5

: Florida -7.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Florida 82, Missouri 76

10 pm: Hawaii (11-2) at UCSD (11-3), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : UCSD -2.5

: UCSD -2.5 BetMGM Total : 146.5

: 146.5 KenPom: UCSD 72, Hawaii 71

10 pm: Boise State (9-4) at San Diego State (8-4), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : San Diego State -3.5

: San Diego State -3.5 BetMGM Total : 138.5

: 138.5 KenPom: San Diego State 73, Boise State 69

