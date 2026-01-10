College Basketball Viewing Guide: Another Loaded Weekend of Conference Play
We have yet another loaded Saturday of college basketball. Below is everything you need to know.
TOP SIX GAMES
12 pm: No. 21 Tennessee (11-4) at Florida (10-5), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Florida -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 150.5
- KenPom: Florida 76, Tennessee 71
Tennessee has the No. 1 offensive rebounding attack in the country. Florida has the No. 2. This should be a war between front courts. It’s also been said time and time again, but Florida needs Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee to play well to get to that next level. So far in two SEC games, the duo has combined for 30 points on 10/39 shooting in 126 minutes. At least Thomas Haugh has played like a lottery pick, and he’ll likely be matched up with another in Tennessee freshman wing Nate Ament.
12 pm: No. 10 Nebraska (15-0) at Indiana (12-3), Big Ten Network
- BetMGM Line: Indiana -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 149.5
- KenPom: Indiana 76, Nebraska 73
Everyone keeps doubting Nebrasketball, and once again Fred Hoiberg, Rienk Mast and company are underdogs on the road. That hasn’t slowed down the Huskers yet. Nebraska allows opponents to shoot over 50% of their shots from 3-point range (14th nationally) and Indiana loves to take them. That will be an interesting dynamic. Both teams also share the ball with the best of ‘em.
2 pm: No. 24 SMU (12-3) at No. 6 Duke (14-1), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Duke -12.5
- BetMGM Total: 158.5
- KenPom: Duke 84, SMU 74
SMU lost its first game as a ranked team to Clemson Wednesday on the road, and the Mustangs are looking to rebound. It’ll be tough to do so facing Duke in Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils have the clear advantage in the frontcourt with Cam Boozer and Patrick Ngongba, but SMU’s guards Boopie Miller (questionable), Jaron Pierre Jr. and BJ Edwards could pose problems for Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans and company.
4 pm: No. 1 Arizona (15-0) at TCU (11-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Arizona -7.5
- BetMGM Total: 154.5
- KenPom: Arizona 79, TCU 70
The Frogs gave it their all in Allen Fieldhouse and come up just short in overtime. TCU has an undersized yet athletic frontcourt with David Punch, Xavier Edmonds and Micah Robinson, and all three need to bring it against Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka. Freshman guard Brayden Burries has also been hot lately, coming off a 28 point game vs. Kansas State. He now leads Arizona in scoring (15.1 ppg). The No. 1 team in the country should be tested here.
6 pm: No. 15 Arkansas (12-3) at Auburn (9-6), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Auburn -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 171.5
- KenPom: Auburn 86, Arkansas 85
Darius Acuff is playing like the best point guard in the country right now, and he’ll have to continue that to extend Arkansas’ winning streak to four games. Auburn is desperate for a victory and can’t afford to start SEC play 0-3. This should be a very entertaining, high-scoring game with a lot on the line. The key for Auburn holding serve at home will be crashing the offensive glass.
12 pm (Sunday): No. 16 Illinois (12-3) at No. 19 Iowa (12-3), FOX
- BetMGM Line: N/A
- BetMGM Total: N/A
- KenPom: Illinois 72, Iowa 71
The Hawkeyes are looking to rebound after losing to Minnesota Tuesday on the road, while Illinois comes in riding a four-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored opponents by an average of 28 points. The guard play is what to watch here. Bennett Stirtz and Keaton Wagler are both projected first round picks. I’m interested to see if Kylan Boswell, one of the best defenders in the country, takes the assignment of slowing down Stirtz.
OTHER GAMES TO WATCH
12 pm: No. 22 Kansas (11-4) at West Virginia (10-5), FOX
- BetMGM Line: Kansas -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 136.5
- KenPom: Kansas 69, West Virginia 66
12 pm: NC State (11-5) at Florida State (7-8), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: NC State -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 161.5
- KenPom: NC State 85, Florida State 79
12 pm: VCU (11-5) at George Mason (15-1), ESPNU
- BetMGM Line: VCU -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 147.5
- KenPom: VCU 75, George Mason 74
12:30: DePaul (10-6) at No. 4 UConn (15-1), TNT
- BetMGM Line: UConn -19.5
- BetMGM Total: 136.5
- KenPom: UConn 77, DePaul 57
1 pm: Wisconsin (10-5) at No. 2 Michigan (14-0), CBS
- BetMGM Line: Michigan -19.5
- BetMGM Total: 167.5
- KenPom: Michigan 90, Wisconsin 71
1 pm: No. 7 Houston (14-1) at Baylor (10-4), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: Houston -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 142.5
- KenPom: Houston 74, Baylor 72
1 pm: LSU (12-3) at No. 11 Vanderbilt (15-0), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Vanderbilt -15.5
- BetMGM Total: 162.5
- KenPom: Vanderbilt 87, LSU 74
2 pm: Penn State (9-6) at No. 5 Purdue (14-1), Big Ten Network
- BetMGM Line: Purdue -21.5
- BetMGM Total: 152.5
- KenPom: Purdue 86, Penn State 65
2 pm: No. 18 Georgia (13-2) at South Carolina (10-5), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Georgia -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 163.5
- KenPom: Georgia 83, South Carolina 80
2 pm: St. John’s (10-5) at Creighton (10-6), FS1
- BetMGM Line: St. John’s -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 156.5
- KenPom: St. John’s 77, Creighton 76
2:15 pm: Stanford (13-3) at No. 23 Virginia (13-2), The CW Network
- BetMGM Line: Virginia -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 143.5
- KenPom: Virginia 80, Stanford 68
2:30 pm: Villanova (12-3) at Marquette (6-10), TNT
- BetMGM Line: Villanova -4.5
- BetMGM Total: 145.5
- KenPom: Villanova 75, Marquette 67
3 pm: South Florida (9-6) at Tulsa (13-2), ESPN+
- BetMGM Line: Tulsa -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 164.5
- KenPom: Tulsa 85, South Florida 80
3:30 pm: Oklahoma (11-4) at Texas A&M (12-3), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Texas A&M -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 165.5
- KenPom: Texas A&M 83, Oklahoma 79
4 pm: Oklahoma State (13-2) at No. 3 Iowa State (15-0), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Iowa State -18.5
- BetMGM Total: 164.5
- KenPom: Iowa State 91, Oklahoma State 71
5 pm: Washington State (8-9) at Saint Mary’s (15-2), CBS Sports Network
- BetMGM Line: Saint Mary’s -15.5
- BetMGM Total: 141.5
- KenPom: Saint Mary’s 80, Washington State 65
6 pm: Wake Forest (10-6) at No. 17 North Carolina (13-2), ACC Network
- BetMGM Line: North Carolina -10.5
- BetMGM Total: 152.5
- KenPom: North Carolina 79, Wake Forest 70
6 pm: Seton Hall (13-2) at Georgetown (9-6), FS1
- BetMGM Line: Seton Hall -2.5
- BetMGM Total: 137.5
- KenPom: Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 66
6 pm: Missouri (12-3) at Ole Miss (8-7), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Ole Miss -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 143.5
- KenPom: Ole Miss 74, Missouri 73
6 pm: Clemson (13-3) at Notre Dame (10-5), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: Clemson -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 133.5
- KenPom: Clemson 67, Notre Dame 76
6 pm: Northern Iowa (12-4) at Bradley (11-6), ESPNU
- BetMGM Line: Bradley -3.5
- BetMGM Total: 129.5
- KenPom: Bradley 64, Northern Iowa 63
7 pm: No. 14 Texas Tech (11-4) at Colorado (12-3), CBS Sports Network
- BetMGM Line: Texas Tech -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 159.5
- KenPom: Texas Tech 83, Colorado 78
8 pm: Texas (9-6) at No. 13 Alabama (11-4), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: Alabama -12.5
- BetMGM Total: 176.5
- KenPom: Alabama 94, Texas 83
8:30 pm: Mississippi State (10-6) at Kentucky (9-6), SEC Network
- BetMGM Line: Kentucky -11.5
- BetMGM Total: 153.5
- KenPom: Kentucky 79, Mississippi State 70
Kentucky will be without big man Jayden Quaintance.
9 pm: Utah State (13-1) at Boise State (9-6), CBS Sports Network
- BetMGM Line: Utah State -1.5
- BetMGM Total: 147.5
- KenPom: Utah State 74, Boise State 72
10 pm: No. 9 BYU (14-1) at Utah (8-7), ESPN
- BetMGM Line: BYU -13.5
- BetMGM Total: 165.5
- KenPom: BYU 88, Utah 74
Midnight: UC Irvine (11-5) at Hawaii (11-3), Spectrum Sports
- BetMGM Line: Hawaii -5.5
- BetMGM Total: 136.5
- KenPom: Hawaii 68, UC Irvine 63
5 pm (Sunday): Cincinnati (8-7) at No. 25 UCF (12-2), ESPN2
- BetMGM Line: N/A
- BetMGM Total: N/A
- KenPom: UCF 76, Cincinnati 70
6 pm (Sunday) Ohio State (11-4) at Washington (9-6), Peacock
- BetMGM Line: N/A
- BetMGM Total: N/A
- KenPom: Washington 77, Ohio State 76
