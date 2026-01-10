College Basketball Viewing Guide: Another Loaded Weekend of Conference Play

We have yet another loaded Saturday of college basketball. Below is everything you need to know. Be sure to tune into AFTER DARK after the game.

TOP SIX GAMES

12 pm: No. 21 Tennessee (11-4) at Florida (10-5), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Florida -5.5

: Florida -5.5 BetMGM Total : 150.5

: 150.5 KenPom: Florida 76, Tennessee 71

Tennessee has the No. 1 offensive rebounding attack in the country. Florida has the No. 2. This should be a war between front courts. It’s also been said time and time again, but Florida needs Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee to play well to get to that next level. So far in two SEC games, the duo has combined for 30 points on 10/39 shooting in 126 minutes. At least Thomas Haugh has played like a lottery pick, and he’ll likely be matched up with another in Tennessee freshman wing Nate Ament.

12 pm: No. 10 Nebraska (15-0) at Indiana (12-3), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Indiana -4.5

: Indiana -4.5 BetMGM Total : 149.5

: 149.5 KenPom: Indiana 76, Nebraska 73

Everyone keeps doubting Nebrasketball, and once again Fred Hoiberg, Rienk Mast and company are underdogs on the road. That hasn’t slowed down the Huskers yet. Nebraska allows opponents to shoot over 50% of their shots from 3-point range (14th nationally) and Indiana loves to take them. That will be an interesting dynamic. Both teams also share the ball with the best of ‘em.

2 pm: No. 24 SMU (12-3) at No. 6 Duke (14-1), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Duke -12.5

: Duke -12.5 BetMGM Total : 158.5

: 158.5 KenPom: Duke 84, SMU 74

SMU lost its first game as a ranked team to Clemson Wednesday on the road, and the Mustangs are looking to rebound. It’ll be tough to do so facing Duke in Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils have the clear advantage in the frontcourt with Cam Boozer and Patrick Ngongba, but SMU’s guards Boopie Miller (questionable), Jaron Pierre Jr. and BJ Edwards could pose problems for Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans and company.

4 pm: No. 1 Arizona (15-0) at TCU (11-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Arizona -7.5

: Arizona -7.5 BetMGM Total : 154.5

: 154.5 KenPom: Arizona 79, TCU 70

The Frogs gave it their all in Allen Fieldhouse and come up just short in overtime. TCU has an undersized yet athletic frontcourt with David Punch, Xavier Edmonds and Micah Robinson, and all three need to bring it against Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka. Freshman guard Brayden Burries has also been hot lately, coming off a 28 point game vs. Kansas State. He now leads Arizona in scoring (15.1 ppg). The No. 1 team in the country should be tested here.

6 pm: No. 15 Arkansas (12-3) at Auburn (9-6), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Auburn -1.5

: Auburn -1.5 BetMGM Total : 171.5

: 171.5 KenPom: Auburn 86, Arkansas 85

Darius Acuff is playing like the best point guard in the country right now, and he’ll have to continue that to extend Arkansas’ winning streak to four games. Auburn is desperate for a victory and can’t afford to start SEC play 0-3. This should be a very entertaining, high-scoring game with a lot on the line. The key for Auburn holding serve at home will be crashing the offensive glass.

12 pm (Sunday): No. 16 Illinois (12-3) at No. 19 Iowa (12-3), FOX

BetMGM Line : N/A

: N/A BetMGM Total : N/A

: N/A KenPom: Illinois 72, Iowa 71

The Hawkeyes are looking to rebound after losing to Minnesota Tuesday on the road, while Illinois comes in riding a four-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored opponents by an average of 28 points. The guard play is what to watch here. Bennett Stirtz and Keaton Wagler are both projected first round picks. I’m interested to see if Kylan Boswell, one of the best defenders in the country, takes the assignment of slowing down Stirtz.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

12 pm: No. 22 Kansas (11-4) at West Virginia (10-5), FOX

BetMGM Line : Kansas -3.5

: Kansas -3.5 BetMGM Total : 136.5

: 136.5 KenPom: Kansas 69, West Virginia 66

12 pm: NC State (11-5) at Florida State (7-8), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : NC State -5.5

: NC State -5.5 BetMGM Total : 161.5

: 161.5 KenPom: NC State 85, Florida State 79

12 pm: VCU (11-5) at George Mason (15-1), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : VCU -1.5

: VCU -1.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: VCU 75, George Mason 74

12:30: DePaul (10-6) at No. 4 UConn (15-1), TNT

BetMGM Line : UConn -19.5

: UConn -19.5 BetMGM Total : 136.5

: 136.5 KenPom: UConn 77, DePaul 57

1 pm: Wisconsin (10-5) at No. 2 Michigan (14-0), CBS

BetMGM Line : Michigan -19.5

: Michigan -19.5 BetMGM Total : 167.5

: 167.5 KenPom: Michigan 90, Wisconsin 71

1 pm: No. 7 Houston (14-1) at Baylor (10-4), Peacock

BetMGM Line : Houston -3.5

: Houston -3.5 BetMGM Total : 142.5

: 142.5 KenPom: Houston 74, Baylor 72

1 pm: LSU (12-3) at No. 11 Vanderbilt (15-0), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Vanderbilt -15.5

: Vanderbilt -15.5 BetMGM Total : 162.5

: 162.5 KenPom: Vanderbilt 87, LSU 74

2 pm: Penn State (9-6) at No. 5 Purdue (14-1), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Purdue -21.5

: Purdue -21.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: Purdue 86, Penn State 65

2 pm: No. 18 Georgia (13-2) at South Carolina (10-5), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Georgia -3.5

: Georgia -3.5 BetMGM Total : 163.5

: 163.5 KenPom: Georgia 83, South Carolina 80

2 pm: St. John’s (10-5) at Creighton (10-6), FS1

BetMGM Line : St. John’s -1.5

: St. John’s -1.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: St. John’s 77, Creighton 76

2:15 pm: Stanford (13-3) at No. 23 Virginia (13-2), The CW Network

BetMGM Line : Virginia -11.5

: Virginia -11.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Virginia 80, Stanford 68

2:30 pm: Villanova (12-3) at Marquette (6-10), TNT

BetMGM Line : Villanova -4.5

: Villanova -4.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Villanova 75, Marquette 67

3 pm: South Florida (9-6) at Tulsa (13-2), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Tulsa -3.5

: Tulsa -3.5 BetMGM Total : 164.5

: 164.5 KenPom: Tulsa 85, South Florida 80

3:30 pm: Oklahoma (11-4) at Texas A&M (12-3), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Texas A&M -5.5

: Texas A&M -5.5 BetMGM Total : 165.5

: 165.5 KenPom: Texas A&M 83, Oklahoma 79

4 pm: Oklahoma State (13-2) at No. 3 Iowa State (15-0), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Iowa State -18.5

: Iowa State -18.5 BetMGM Total : 164.5

: 164.5 KenPom: Iowa State 91, Oklahoma State 71

5 pm: Washington State (8-9) at Saint Mary’s (15-2), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Saint Mary’s -15.5

: Saint Mary’s -15.5 BetMGM Total : 141.5

: 141.5 KenPom: Saint Mary’s 80, Washington State 65

6 pm: Wake Forest (10-6) at No. 17 North Carolina (13-2), ACC Network

BetMGM Line : North Carolina -10.5

: North Carolina -10.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: North Carolina 79, Wake Forest 70

6 pm: Seton Hall (13-2) at Georgetown (9-6), FS1

BetMGM Line : Seton Hall -2.5

: Seton Hall -2.5 BetMGM Total : 137.5

: 137.5 KenPom: Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 66

6 pm: Missouri (12-3) at Ole Miss (8-7), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Ole Miss -1.5

: Ole Miss -1.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Ole Miss 74, Missouri 73

6 pm: Clemson (13-3) at Notre Dame (10-5), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Clemson -1.5

: Clemson -1.5 BetMGM Total : 133.5

: 133.5 KenPom: Clemson 67, Notre Dame 76

6 pm: Northern Iowa (12-4) at Bradley (11-6), ESPNU

BetMGM Line : Bradley -3.5

: Bradley -3.5 BetMGM Total : 129.5

: 129.5 KenPom: Bradley 64, Northern Iowa 63

7 pm: No. 14 Texas Tech (11-4) at Colorado (12-3), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Texas Tech -5.5

: Texas Tech -5.5 BetMGM Total : 159.5

: 159.5 KenPom: Texas Tech 83, Colorado 78

8 pm: Texas (9-6) at No. 13 Alabama (11-4), ESPN

BetMGM Line : Alabama -12.5

: Alabama -12.5 BetMGM Total : 176.5

: 176.5 KenPom: Alabama 94, Texas 83

8:30 pm: Mississippi State (10-6) at Kentucky (9-6), SEC Network

BetMGM Line : Kentucky -11.5

: Kentucky -11.5 BetMGM Total : 153.5

: 153.5 KenPom: Kentucky 79, Mississippi State 70

Kentucky will be without big man Jayden Quaintance.

9 pm: Utah State (13-1) at Boise State (9-6), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Utah State -1.5

: Utah State -1.5 BetMGM Total : 147.5

: 147.5 KenPom: Utah State 74, Boise State 72

10 pm: No. 9 BYU (14-1) at Utah (8-7), ESPN

BetMGM Line : BYU -13.5

: BYU -13.5 BetMGM Total : 165.5

: 165.5 KenPom: BYU 88, Utah 74

Midnight: UC Irvine (11-5) at Hawaii (11-3), Spectrum Sports

BetMGM Line : Hawaii -5.5

: Hawaii -5.5 BetMGM Total : 136.5

: 136.5 KenPom: Hawaii 68, UC Irvine 63

5 pm (Sunday): Cincinnati (8-7) at No. 25 UCF (12-2), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : N/A

: N/A BetMGM Total : N/A

: N/A KenPom: UCF 76, Cincinnati 70

6 pm (Sunday) Ohio State (11-4) at Washington (9-6), Peacock

BetMGM Line : N/A

: N/A BetMGM Total : N/A

: N/A KenPom: Washington 77, Ohio State 76

