College Basketball Viewing Guide: Big Ten Battles Headline Thursday

We’ve had two days in a row of wild finishes and phenomenal college basketball moments. Thursday is sure to keep the train moving. Here’s today’s viewing guide, and be sure to tune into AFTER DARK tonight after all the action. (All tipoff times ET).

TOP FIVE GAMES

6:30 pm: Northwestern (8-6) at No. 12 Michigan State (13-2), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Michigan State -12.5

: Michigan State -12.5 BetMGM Total : 143.5

: 143.5 KenPom: Michigan State 77, Northwestern 65

Michigan State is the heavy favorite to get it done in the Breslin Center, but Northwestern could win this game if they create havoc defensively and limit turnovers. The Wildcats have the best turnover rate in the country offensively (12.9%) compared to Michigan State’s 18.1% clip ranking in the 200s nationally.

7 pm: Liberty (11-2) at Louisiana Tech (8-6), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Liberty -5.5

: Liberty -5.5 BetMGM Total : 134.5

: 134.5 KenPom: Liberty 68, LA Tech 65

If you haven’t watched Liberty play this season, the Flames have a really fun style of basketball with nearly half of their shots coming from beyond the arc. This will be a big road test for Liberty in Conference USA play. Winning games like this lead to regular season titles.

8:30 pm: Rutgers (8-7) at No. 16 Illinois (11-3), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Illinois -22.5

: Illinois -22.5 BetMGM Total : 145.5

: 145.5 KenPom: Illinois 84, Rutgers 62

Freshman guard Keaton Wagler (15.4 ppg, 3.8 apg) has continued to move more and more on the ball, and he’ll be looking to have another big game for the Illini. Rutgers comes in with some momentum after defeating Oregon at home in overtime this past Monday.

10:30 pm: Ohio State (10-4) at Oregon (8-7), Big Ten Network

BetMGM Line : Oregon -2.5

: Oregon -2.5 BetMGM Total : 152.5

: 152.5 KenPom: Ohio State 77, Oregon 76

The Buckeyes are looking to avenge last year’s two-point home loss to the Ducks, and Bruce Thornton (20.6 ppg, 4.2 apg) will need to be the catalyst for Ohio State to get it done. The Buckeyes can’t afford losses like this if they want to go dancing.

11:30 pm: Santa Clara (13-4) at No. 8 Gonzaga (16-1), ESPN2

BetMGM Line : Gonzaga -15.5

: Gonzaga -15.5 BetMGM Total : 166.5

: 166.5 KenPom: Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 74

At one point this season, Santa Clara was a top-50 team on Kenpom, but the Broncos had a rough stretch at the beginning of December. They’re back on track with four straight wins, but getting a fifth against big men Graham Ike (16.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and Braden Huff (18.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg) will be a challenge.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

12:30 pm: Hofstra (11-4) at Towson (7-8), FloCollege

BetMGM Line : Towson -1.5

: Towson -1.5 BetMGM Total : 132.5

: 132.5 KenPom: Hofstra 67, Towson 64

7 pm: William & Mary (11-4) at Monmouth (7-8), FloCollege

BetMGM Line : William & Mary -2.5

: William & Mary -2.5 BetMGM Total : 156.5

: 156.5 KenPom: William & Mary 79, Monmouth 75

10 pm: Seattle (12-5) at Oregon State (8-9), ESPN+

BetMGM Line : Seattle -4.5

: Seattle -4.5 BetMGM Total : 139.5

: 139.5 KenPom: Seattle 71, Oregon State 68

11 pm: San Francisco (11-6) at Loyola Marymount (10-7), CBS Sports Network

BetMGM Line : Loyola Marymount -1.5

: Loyola Marymount -1.5 BetMGM Total : 140.5

: 140.5 KenPom: Loyola Marymount 69, San Francisco 68

