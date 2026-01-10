Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance listed out vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance will not play on Saturday against Mississippi State, per the SEC Injury report.

Screenshot

The 6-11 big man has played four games this season for the Wildcats, returning from an ACL tear he sustained last February while at Arizona State. He’s averaged 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game for Kentucky.

Quaintance had surgery on his ACL on March 19, 2025. He had missed 11 games before returning to Kentucky practice the second week of December. He played his first game on Dec. 20 vs. St. John’s, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds to help Kentucky win.

In his most recent contest against Missouri, Quaintance tallied one point, one block and four rebounds in 18 minutes. The big man is a projected first round draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as one of the youngest players in college hoops a year ago before his injury.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Mississippi State game and didn’t mention the possibility of Quaintance’s absence.

