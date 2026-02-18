Texas Tech forward JT Toppin suffers season-ending torn ACL

Texas Tech will be without its star big man and one of the best players in the country, JT Toppin, for the remainder of the season.

“An MRI has confirmed that Texas Tech junior forward JT Toppin sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee Tuesday night in the game at Arizona State,” the school said in a release on Wednesday.

Toppin, the 6-9 big man and defending Big 12 Player of the Year, was averaging 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season for the Red Raiders and was widely considered to be right behind Cameron Boozer for the NPOY race.

His absence will be a big blow to a Texas Tech team that’s beaten the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the AP Poll (Houston-Duke-Arizona). Sophomore bigs Luke Bamgboye and Josiah Moseley will likely see larger roles.

Toppin’s injury occurred in Tuesday’s game vs. Arizona State late in the second half. He was helped off the floor and back into the locker room and didn’t return as the Red Raiders fell in Tempe, 72-67.

JT Toppin heads to the locker room following an apparent right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/1JDSGcYK5J — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2026

Texas Tech (19-7, 9-4 Big 12) will play its first game without Toppin at home vs. Kansas State on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 pm ET.

