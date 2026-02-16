Kansas State Parts Ways With Head Coach Jerome Tang

BREAKING: Kansas State has decided to part ways with head coach Jerome Tang, the school officially announced on Sunday.

Tang has a hefty buyout of more than $18 million, but source told The Field of 68 that the two sides are talking about terms. Kansas State is attempting to fire Tang for cause.

“This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball program,” Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the program’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university. We wish coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward.”

An interim coach will be announced in the near future, per the school. A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.

Kansas State was Tang’s first head coaching job. He spent several years under Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022 and was an integral part in building the Bears from scandal and NCAA probation to a national powerhouse.

In his first season with the Wildcats, Tang went 26-10 and made a run to the Elite Eight with Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Since then, the Wildcats haven’t made the Big Dance and have posted a record of 45-47. Tang’s overall record is 71-57, 29-39 Big 12.

Rock bottom hit this season when Kansas State students wore paper bags on their heads while the Wildcats were blown out by Cincinnati at home, 91-62. Tang said after the game his players didn’t deserve the uniform, and if he were fans he’d wear a bag too.

Jerome Tang just earlier this week… 😳



"This was embarrassing. These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform. There will be very few of them in it next year. It is just, ridiculous. We have practice at 6am… I'm pissed. This is… this is… yeah."



pic.twitter.com/LSWF2lJwid — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 16, 2026

This season, Kansas State is 10-15, 1-11 in Big 12 play, tied for last in the conference with Utah. The Wildcats host Baylor at home on Tuesday night and then have five other games to close out the regular season before the Big 12 Tournament.

