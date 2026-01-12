Kentucky's Mark Pope Updates Status of Lowe, Quaintance

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope updated the status of two of his star players to the media on Monday.

Firstly, point guard Jaland Lowe exited the Mississippi State game just three minutes in after re-aggravating his shoulder injury. He went straight back to the locker room and did not return.

Lowe has dealt with a shoulder injury all year, first hurting it during the Blue/White scrimmage. He tweaked it again in the first half against St. John’s but managed to come back after halftime. He then sat out the Dec. 23 game against Bellarmine for rest before returning against Alabama on Jan. 3.

His current status?

“He was in some pain yesterday,” Pope said on Monday. “So we’re kind of doing consults. I was hoping he was going to wake up yesterday morning and feel perfect, but he didn’t.”

“So we’ll kind of move forward. I think we have a meeting today at 4 and we’ll see what kinda of game plan we can put together.”

As for sophomore big man Jayden Quaintance, he sat out on Saturday due to swelling in his knee. He’s played four games this season for Kentucky working back from last year’s ACL tear while at Arizona State.

“He has made progress feeling better,” Pope said. “We did some more testing and so that’s an ongoing thing too we’re going to probably figure more out about in the next couple days as we do consults.”

The SEC injury report will come out tonight at 8 ET to give us a more clear understanding on the status of each player, but Pope said they’ll do anything to play.

“J-Lowe has already proven that,” Pope said. “So I think for him it’s just, ‘Is there a way I can functionally do this and get out there and contribute to the team.’ I think that’s pretty simple. And at the end of the day, it’s the same for JQ.”

“They desperately want to be on the floor, they desperately want to compete and help, so they’re trying.”

