Former G-League Guard London Johnson Ditches Redshirt, Will Play for Louisville Saturday

Louisville guard and former G-Leaguer London Johnson will be available for the Cardinals on Saturday against Boston College, the school announced.

Johnson, the 6-3 point guard and 21-year-old, will be making his debut for Louisville if he sees action. The program no longer plans on utilizing his redshirt.

Via Louisville MBB

Louisville freshman guard and projected lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. remains on the shelf with a back injury, and head coach Pat Kelsey has now turned to some reinforcements. The Cardinals are 2-3 with Brown out.

Senior guard Ryan Conwell is also a game-time decision after injuring his left knee in practice on Thursday.

Johnson has spent the past three years in the G League, averaging 8.3 points and 3.4 assists per game. He started with the Ignite in 2022-23 and was there for two seasons. Last year, Johnson played with the Maine Red Claws and the Cleveland Charge, averaging 3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 13.2 minutes per game. The guard out of Norcross (GA) was the No. 107 recruit in 2022 per Rivals.

His signing to Louisville was announced in November, and he’s been practicing with the Cardinals since mid-December. Johnson was given two years of eligibility by the NCAA.

“London is a very talented point guard with size who also has the ability to play off the ball,” Kelsey said when he was signed. “London brings experience, talent, toughness and a winning mindset to our organization. He is a trailblazer in a lot of ways and has handled the unwarranted scrutiny like the mature, classy young man that he is. In my opinion, he deserves an opportunity to play collegiate basketball like every other player within his five-year window from high school.”

Boston College at Louisville tips at noon ET on the CW Network.

