Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. returning to practice

Louisville star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is returning to practice this week, he announced on Monday.

“One step closer,” Brown said. “Been working extremely hard to get back as soon as possible and after great news, I will be practicing this week. See y’all soon.”

Brown has missed eight-straight games with a back injury with his last game coming on Dec. 13 vs. Memphis. He was averaging 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists before the injury and operated as the engine of Louisville’s offense. The Cardinals are 4-4 without him.

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey said on the ACC coaches’ call Monday that Brown would be returning to practice as well.

“We’ll see how things progress from there,” Kelsey said. “I have no other update other than that.”

The exact timetable for his return to playing games hasn’t been announced. Louisville has a tough stretch to end January, playing vs. Virginia Tech (Jan. 24), at Duke (Jan. 26) and vs. SMU (Jan. 31)

